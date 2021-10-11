The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Genesis Prize Foundation announces finalists for 2022 'Jewish Nobel'

Jews worldwide are invited to cast their votes online.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 11, 2021 10:42
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu, Jewish Agency head Natan Sharansky (second from right) and Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein with actor Michael Douglas, receiving the 2015 Genesis Prize in Jerusalem. (photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/REUTERS)
The Genesis Prize Foundation today released the names of six finalists nominated for the 2022 Genesis Prize, opening the list to a worldwide online vote.
The annual $1 million Genesis Prize, dubbed “The Jewish Nobel” by Time magazine, honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values. The 2022 Laureate will follow in the footsteps of Steven Spielberg, who won the 2021 Genesis Prize. 
The finalists for the 2022 Genesis Prize are:
Albert Bourla (Greece/US), Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, under whose leadership the company delivered a leading COVID-19 vaccine in record time.
Sacha Baron Cohen (UK), Actor, producer, director and activist. 
Diane von Furstenberg (US), iconic fashion designer. 
Yuval Noah Harari (Israel), philosopher and author. 
Scarlett Johansson (US), actress, activist.
Serge Klarsfeld (France), legendary human rights activist and hunter for Nazi criminals. 
To view short videos profiling each of the finalists, please follow this link
“The chance to vote for the Genesis Prize Laureate is an invitation to reflect on the meaning of Jewish achievement, how it impacts the world and shapes our modern identity,” said Stan Polovets, Co-founder and Chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation. “Six extraordinary finalists represent Jewish talent in all its diversity – in terms of age, gender, geography and professional achievement. We invite you to make your voice heard and vote for the 2022 Genesis Prize Laureate.”
Since 2020, the vote of global Jewry has been a factor of paramount importance in Laureate selection. Last year, two hundred thousand Jews on six continents cast their votes for one of the 2021 finalists. The outcome of the public vote is taken into consideration by the Genesis Prize Committee, which retains the ultimate discretion in selecting the Laureate.
Voting is now open online – please vote via link
The 2022 Laureate will be announced early in 2022, along with the philanthropic initiative to which the $1 million prize, and potential additional matching funds, will be directed.
The Genesis Prize Foundation plans to honor the Laureate at a gala ceremony in Israel in mid-2022, COVID situation permitting.
This article was written in cooperation with the Genesis Prize Foundation.


