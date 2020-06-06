The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
German foreign minister to visit Israel, warn against annexation

Netanyahu announced in May that annexation will begin on July 1, right as Germany will take the EU’s rotating position on the UN Security Council.

By RACHEL WOLF, LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 6, 2020 18:16
erman Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wears a face mask next to his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio (not pictured) after a meeting to discuss the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany, June 5, 2020 (photo credit: MICHAEL KAPPELER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is expected to visit Israel next week to warn Israeli leaders against moving forward with annexing parts of the West Bank, according to Axios. While in Israel, Maas will meet with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, according to the report.
Netanyahu announced in May that annexation will begin on July 1, right as Germany will take the EU’s rotating position on the UN Security Council (UNSC).
The Axios report indicates that the German government is concerned that the move will force it to choose between its alliance with Israel and its respect for international law.
After Maas’ visit to Israel, he is expected to meet with all the EU foreign ministers to discuss, among other things, annexation, Axios reported.
In early May, 11 European ambassadors to Israel formally protested the move. The UK, Germany, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Finland and the EU protested to Foreign Ministry Deputy Director-General for Europe Anna Azari in a video conference, as first reported by Channel 13.
Germany, Estonia and Belgium, also made statements against annexation at the UNSC, as did the UK. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said that “any annexation would constitute a serious violation of international law.”
Maas has recently spoken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh about Germany’s concerns about annexation, according to Axios.
Recently, Safadi spoke publicly about annexation, saying “the decision will kill the two-state solution and fuel the conflict, margin the one-state option an inevitable fate, which the world cannot stay silent on, especially with the institutionalization of apartheid and racism,” according to a report from the Jordan News Agency.
Safadi also warned that the move would impact the ties between Israel and Jordan.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Tags Gabi Ashkenazi germany Annexation heiko maas
