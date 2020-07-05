The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Get a mobile plan for NIS 16 per month – at the post office

In perfect timing for the economic crisis facing the nation, Golan and Israel Post offer an extremely affordable monthly plan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 5, 2020 23:49
A woman stands at the counter inside a Israel Post office in Jerusalem
A woman stands at the counter inside a Israel Post office in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Israel Post announced a new cooperation with Golan Telecom, launching an extremely cheap monthly mobile plan that includes 3,000 texts, 11 gigabits, 3,000 minutes of domestic calls and 60 minutes of international calls – all for NIS 16 per month ($4), Globes reported on Sunday.
Israel Post will offer the new plan in 90 branches across the country and Golan customer service will call the new costumers to complete the deal. The post office will sell the SIM cards the buyers will need, at the cost of NIS 19, and the Golan rep will contact the buyer to activate the number and start the contract, which will be signed with Golan.
The new service is launched as the Israeli economy faces the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This crisis has resulted in the loss of one million jobs and the near collapse of the tourist industry, with restaurants, cinemas and theaters suffering greatly as well. Making a cheap mobile plan is something many people could use.
Israel Post is often slammed in social media for their poor customer service, specifically for late deliveries and not properly caring for packages. These sentiments became much more pronounced as more and more people have been shopping online, and have needed the postal service to deliver them the items they bought and paid for on Amazon, Alibaba, or eBay.
   


