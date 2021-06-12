Gilad Schalit, a former IDF soldier who was held captive by Hamas for five years, partook with his fiancée Nitzan Shabbat in a henna ceremony on Thursday, a common wedding tradition, according to a report by Mako.The news came out around the same time when a recent publication in Al Jazeera on an investigation about the Israeli hostages captured by Hamas, in which Schalit was seen in captivity. As a wedding tradition, henna is a form of body art and temporary skin decoration usually drawn on hands or legs. Schalit and his fiancée are set to be married on June 23, with their friends and family receiving invitations to the event a week ago. Schalit proposed marriage to his partner a year and a half ago, but the wedding had been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. It was also recently reported that Hamas honored Al Jazeera for their recent coverage of the Gaza conflict.
