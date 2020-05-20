Girl forced to study in underwear after coming to school in a dress

A seven-year-old girl from Petah Tikva was forced to study in underwear and a shirt after being forced to take off her sleeveless summer dress, N12 reported Tuesday afternoon.

"I was shocked, I could not believe it," the girl's mother told Ynet. "I saw my daughter and I saw how kids were laughing at her," she continued. "I asked the teacher why she had done that, so she said sleeveless dresses are banned by the school's dress code," she said. "So I told her, 'And is [making her] only wear underwear okay?'"





According to the mother, the girl is traumatized and refuses to go back to school. "The girl has language problems. She mainly speaks Russian and has serious difficulties with Hebrew," she told Ynet.





"The teacher knows of the language barrier and still did not make the effort to explain to her what was wrong. She is a fragile little princess. She does not deserve to be treated that way," the mother said. "I believe there is racism against Russians [in Israel]."





"There is your 'institution-appropriate dress code.' A girl was forced to go around wearing underwear an entire day because the adults who were supposed to see her saw exposed arms. A seven-year-old," feminist NGO Kulan said.



