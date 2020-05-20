Girl forced to study in underwear after coming to school in a dress

A seven-year-old girl from Petah Tikva was forced to study in underwear and a shirt after being forced to take off her sleeveless summer dress, N12 reported Tuesday afternoon.
Amid the heatwave, Petah Tikva, located several miles to the east of Tel Aviv, had a temperature of 40°C (104°F)."I sent my daughter to school in a sleeveless dress, and put a sweater in her bag in case she may get cold," the girl's mother told Russian-language Israeli newspaper Vesty.
"The girl came in a sleeveless dress with a neckband and the school's logo on it, and the teacher decided she did not like that," the family's representative, Attorney Viktoria Roitman of the Crude Truth NGO, told N12.
"I was shocked, I could not believe it," the girl's mother told Ynet. "I saw my daughter and I saw how kids were laughing at her," she continued. "I asked the teacher why she had done that, so she said sleeveless dresses are banned by the school's dress code," she said. "So I told her, 'And is [making her] only wear underwear okay?'"
According to the mother, the girl is traumatized and refuses to go back to school. "The girl has language problems. She mainly speaks Russian and has serious difficulties with Hebrew," she told Ynet.
"The teacher knows of the language barrier and still did not make the effort to explain to her what was wrong. She is a fragile little princess. She does not deserve to be treated that way," the mother said. "I believe there is racism against Russians [in Israel]."
"There is your 'institution-appropriate dress code.' A girl was forced to go around wearing underwear an entire day because the adults who were supposed to see her saw exposed arms. A seven-year-old," feminist NGO Kulan said.
"Remember this the next time you chinwag about clothes that do not respect their wearer," the NGO continued. "It is never about the clothes, it is about control, humiliation and shaming."
Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg said the city's municipality will examine the incident."In our city, we aim to [make] the education system the best it can be, which requires discretion and mutual respect between students and their parents and the teachers, and vice versa."
According to the Education Ministry, "dress codes are under the authority and responsibility of school principals. That being said, the ministry is sorry for the incident and adds there was place to act with more compassion. Hence, the issue was clarified in a conversation with the school principal."