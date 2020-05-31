The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Global psalm reading planned, as Temple Mount reopens to Jews

Jews are prohibited from praying or bringing religious items onto the site – and are removed and sometimes detained if caught doing so

By TZVI JOFFRE  
MAY 31, 2020 00:58
Jewish worshippers pray in full view of police on Temple Mount (photo credit: THE ASSOCIATION OF TEMPLE MOUNT ORGANIZATIONS)
Jewish worshippers pray in full view of police on Temple Mount
(photo credit: THE ASSOCIATION OF TEMPLE MOUNT ORGANIZATIONS)
Temple Mount activists are planning a global, live-streamed reading of the book of Psalms from the Temple Mount on Sunday to mark the birthday of the biblical King David and the reopening of the site to Jewish visitors.
The site had been closed to both Jewish and Muslim worshipers in March as the coronavirus outbreak intensified. The Temple Mount was reopened to Muslim worshipers over the weekend and will reopen to Jewish visitors on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
According to Jewish religious law, Jewish visitors to the site should immerse in a mikvah (ritual bath) before visiting the site and not wear leather shoes while visiting the site.
"After 70 days during which the Temple Mount was closed to visiting and prayer, tomorrow it will open!" tweeted MK Shuli Muallem-Refaeli on Saturday. "I invite you all with great excitement to join me tomorrow to go up in purity at 8:30 a.m. I have a strong longing for the holy place, to go up together with many people from all parts of Israeli society and especially to pray for recovery and peace for all."


 
The livestream will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday and last for one hour and will be broadcast on the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Former MK and President of the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation Yehudah Glick will ascend to the Temple Mount and read the first Song of Ascent, Psalm 120, at 8 a.m. Other spiritual leaders from around the world will read the following 14 Songs of Ascent aloud on Zoom as Glick walks around the Temple Mount. When he reaches the spot on the Mount opposite where the Holy of Holies of the Temple stood, he will ask viewers to recite the Psalms they chose quietly and simultaneously at home.
"[The] prophet Isaiah tells us that our obligation is to turn the Temple Mount into the house of prayer for all nations," said Glick in a promotional video for the planned event. "There is nothing more appropriate than marking this day with a global live reading of the Biblical Psalms from the Temple Mount together, with all nations.
Those who wish to read a chapter of Psalms as part of the event can sign up on the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation's website. It is unclear if Glick will recite any Psalms on the Temple Mount site itself.
Jews are prohibited from praying or bringing religious items onto the site – and are removed and sometimes detained if caught doing so.
The Waqf, an arm of the Jordanian Ministry of Sacred Properties, administers the Temple Mount site. Visits by religious Jews are monitored by Waqf guards and Israeli police – and all Jewish prayer, including silent prayer, is forbidden, according to the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. No sacred Jewish objects, such as prayer books or prayer shawls, may be brought onto the mount, according to the tourism website Tourist Israel.
The Jerusalem Post revealed in December that Jewish visitors to the site have started praying, undisturbed by police forces. According to some of the visitors, as of the end of December, police officers continued to allow Jewish prayer on the mount.
The Mount is set to reopen just a day after Iyad al-Halak, 32, a special needs student and a resident of Wadi al-Joz in east Jerusalem, was shot and killed by Border Police near Jerusalem's Lion's Gate on Saturday.
Following the incident, the gates to the Old City of Jerusalem were closed by Jerusalem police, in fear of protests.
In light of the killing of al-Halak and claims that Muslim prayer was prevented at the Cave of the Patriarchs (Ibrahimi Mosque), the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Sheikh Muhammad Hussein warned of conflict and called on an increased attendance at Al-Aqsa, located on the southern end of the Temple Mount, and the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron.
The reopening of the site and the planned Psalms reading also come after the Palestinian Authority claimed to be withdrawing from security agreements with Israel due to plans by the Israeli government to annex parts of the West Bank. The PA has made a number of similar threats in the past.
Protests and clashes have broken out on the Temple Mount in the past for a variety of reasons, especially amid calls to "protect" the site from Jewish visitors.
Palestinian WAFA news reported in January that Azzam Khatib, director of the Wakf in Jerusalem, announced that 29,610 Jewish “fanatics” had “stormed” al-Aqsa in 2019.
“All signs and data indicate an escalation in the frequency of violations against the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings during this year through a series of unprecedented trespasses, which constitute an infringement on the historical and legal status of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque as an Islamic mosque for Muslims alone under the patronage of King Abdullah II,” said Khatib.


