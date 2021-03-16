Good Deeds Day: Jerusalem mayor helps out elderly in Pisgat Ze'ev

The two started the day by handing out tablets to elderly residents of Pisgat Ze'ev. They then moved on to a birthday celebration and celebration of exiting the coronavirus with children from the neighborhood for the elderly residents.

The last project of the day was to help paint the seniors club in Pisgat Ze'ev that is being renovated by the municipality.

Good Deeds Day was marked on Tuesday, March 16 this year. The day is marked around the world in 108 countries as hundreds of thousands of volunteers work to help others in a variety of different ways. In 2019, 2.9 million volunteers took part in about 23,000 projects. "There is no greater privilege than making residents happy," said Lion. "I urge everyone to go out and spread good all over the city."

