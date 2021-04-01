The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Goodstock, the largest global conference on doing good

The ‘Being Good is a State of Mind’ virtual event brought together world’s movers and shakers to inspire all to do good deeds for others.

By SHAHAR GOLDBERG  
APRIL 1, 2021 14:09
SHARI ARISON, businesswoman, philanthropist and founder of Good Deeds Day. (photo credit: COURTESY SHARI ARISON)
SHARI ARISON, businesswoman, philanthropist and founder of Good Deeds Day.
(photo credit: COURTESY SHARI ARISON)
 Some 60 keynote speakers from around the world gathered virtually at “Goodstock: Being Good is a State of Mind” on March 21 to explore key topics, case studies and experiences centered around doing good and being good. The online conference drew an international audience of thousands of people, driven by the involvement of activists, advocates and volunteers who strive to better the world. 
To open the international virtual event, a special interview was held with Shari Arison, the driving force behind Goodstock and the initiator of Good Deeds Day, which is an annual celebration of doing good activities involving millions of people in more than 100 countries across the globe.
Shari Arison leads the Arison Group, a global business and philanthropic group that invests in ventures that provide added value to people, society, the economy and the environment. 
“If we put the focus on what’s good in the world – and there is a lot of good in the world, we just need to put more focus on it – then that’s what’s going to grow,” she said in an interview. 
“Where you put your intention, that’s what grows. Goodstock gives a lot of light and hope to people who see that there is a lot of good in the world, and by doing it virtually, we can reach so many people, connect people, unite people and change what is talked about. What we need is to put the focus on the good – and we need to understand that by doing this, we bridge people.”
Jason Arison, chairman of The Ted Arison Family Foundation, which houses Ruach Tova, organizers of Good Deeds Day, said in the event’s closing speech, “Even in these challenging times, if you know where to look, you will find goodness, humanity and hope. We have heard so many examples of this here today. Good Deeds Day is a day of celebration that reminds us that doing good is a state of mind and a choice we must make daily. I am sure that our mutual efforts and dedication will have an impact, and the ripple effect will inspire acts of kindness throughout the world.”
Jason Arison, chairman of The Ted Arison Family Foundation. (Photo credit: Sivan Farag)Jason Arison, chairman of The Ted Arison Family Foundation. (Photo credit: Sivan Farag)
In a session about implementing values in business to cultivate good, David Arison, impact investor, philanthropist, executive chairman of The Doing Good Model and VP Global Relations at Arison Investments, said, “A business should be used as a force for good, serving the community, employing the community, sourcing locally and providing that bridge over the gap of necessity being within people’s lives and the environment.” 

DAVID ARISON, executive chairman of the Doing Good Model. (Photo credit: Sivan Farag)DAVID ARISON, executive chairman of the Doing Good Model. (Photo credit: Sivan Farag)
 
DAVID ARISON, executive chairman of the Doing Good Model. (Photo credit: Sivan Farag)DAVID ARISON, executive chairman of the Doing Good Model. (Photo credit: Sivan Farag)
Also speaking at Goodstock were Peter Singer, author and Professor of Bioethics, Princeton University; Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO, Emirates Foundation; Ni’cola Mitchell, founder of Girls Who Brunch Tour, writer and Forbes Change Maker; Justin Aldrich Rockefeller, head of Impact, Addepar; Ziv Shilon, entrepreneur, lecturer, and social activist; Gary Dixon, president of Random Acts of Kindness; Nichole Cirillo, executive director, International Association for Volunteer Effort; Orly Wahba, founder, Life Vest Inside; Doron Almog, founder and chairman of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, and 2016 Israel Prize Laureate; and Owen Fitzpatrick, best-selling author and psychologist. 
The lineup of leaders from several countries discussed key themes around goodness and genuine acts of loving-kindness, which were highlighted in six main plenary sessions: Leading Change Through Volunteering; Being Good Is Good Business; Sustainable Development Goals: 10 Years to Go; Education: The New Generations of Good Doers; What it Means to “Be Good”; and Good Cities.
Additional compelling breakout sessions took place, enabling participants to get together in smaller groups and engage in practical workshops on topics such as improving, creating and implementing virtual programs; changing the world through sports; how helping others can improve oneself and boost one’s happiness; providing possibilities for advancing underprivileged children; and doing good for the environment through volunteering.
Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, who advocates enabling children to practice volunteering, said, “Sometimes it’s not easy to preach or instill values in young individuals unless they practice it as a way of life. In this global world, we need these values, especially in terms of inclusivity. How do we respect other faiths, other nationalities, other perspectives? If children are brought up with these notions, and we pass it on to the next generation, imagine where the world could be a few years from now.” 
Arik Ze’evi, Olympic Medalist and founder of the Israeli Foundation for Olympic Excellence, talked about spreading good and kindness by turning challenges and limitations into opportunity in sports, saying, “I am trying the reduce the gap through sports… kids need to find what they are best at and do their best in order to fulfill it.”
Adi Altschuler, founder, and CEO of Inclu, founder of the Krembo Wings Youth Movement, Israel’s only youth movement in Israel for children and young adults with special needs, and founder of Zikaron Basalon, said, “For me, it’s about understanding that diversity is an asset, not a burden. Seeing the diversity within every person is the way.”
Goodstock is the largest-ever virtual event of its kind to expand goodness globally, and it was held ahead of Good Deeds Day 2021, which will take place on April 11 in more than 100 countries worldwide. Good Deeds Day is the annual peak event of year-round activities of good, benefiting people and the planet since 2007. Thousands of projects will involve millions of people who choose to give of themselves and do good for others, as their heart desires.
This article was written in cooperation with Ruach Tova. 


Tags business volunteering Good Deeds Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's politicians must take risks to form government

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by