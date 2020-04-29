The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Google celebrates Israeli independence with Yom Ha'atzmaut themed Doodle

On April 29, Yom Ha'atzmaut, the search conglomerate changed their homepage Doodle to a waving Israeli flag, for users residing in Israel.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 29, 2020 09:39
Yom Ha'atzmaut Google Doodle (photo credit: GOOGLE)
Yom Ha'atzmaut Google Doodle
(photo credit: GOOGLE)
Google is celebrating Israeli independence alongside the Jewish state Wednesday.
"On the fifth day of the Hebrew month of Iyar, Israeli communities worldwide celebrate their Independence Day, known locally as Yom Ha’atzmaut. Today’s Doodle pays tribute to this annual holiday in recognition of the day in 1948 when the State of Israel declared its independence," Google said on their website.
On April 29, Yom Ha'atzmaut, the search conglomerate changed their homepage Doodle to a waving Israeli flag, for users residing in Israel. In the top left corner of all other pages, the two "o's" in "Google" are replaced by the Israeli flag.
"Depicted in the Doodle artwork, the flag of Israel features two blue stripes running horizontally over the white background with the Star of David at its center. Officially adopted in 1948, the same year as independence, the flag will be waved proudly wherever Israeli’s call home," Google explained.
Clicking the Doodles lead users directly to a search, with the terms "Israel Independence Day." The search terms point users to general information about the holiday, providing sources for details such as: When Israel became an independent state, who Israel gained their independence from, how old Israel is and how Israeli Independence Day is celebrated. Additionally, the search sends users to Twitter mentions surrounding the holiday from verified accounts around the world.
Google often places a special Doodle on its website in honor of different holidays, as well as commemorating the lives of notable individuals - the search team honored the third Israeli elections in March, and has participated in other Israeli and Jewish holidays in the past such as Tu Be'av and Hanukkah, among others.
"Happy Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel!​" Google said vibrantly, wishing Israelis across the country a happy Independence Day.


