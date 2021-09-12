The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Google Pay to launch in Israel by end of 2021

Isracard has said it reached an agreement with Google to offer payments via Google's digital wallet enabling Google Pay to come to Israel.

By ZEV STUB  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 16:29
FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. (photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020.
(photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
Following Apple Pay's successful launch in Israel, Google Pay is gearing up its launch here before the end of the year.
On Sunday, Isracard, Israel's largest credit card issuer, said it reached a one-year agreement with Google to offer payments via the search giant's digital wallet with no fees. The agreement will renew automatically at the end of the year if there are no changes. That follows similar agreements that Google Pay signed with Bank Leumi and its Max credit card unit earlier this month.  
These agreements, and those with other banks that are likely to follow, will allow users of the Google Pay digital wallet to make payments using their phone at stores with contactless EMV payment terminals. About two-thirds of all payment terminals in Israel now support the standard, which was launched in Israel last November, and some 60% of transactions in the country are made using it, the Bank of Israel said.
All Israeli credit cards issued in the past several years comply with the EMV standard. Payments can also be made with apps on NFC-enabled Android devices running version 5.0 or higher, iPhone 6 and later models, and all Apple Watches.
Users of such phones and watches can complete payment in stores and online with just a few taps, making the purchase process more streamlined for buyers and sellers.
A Beersheba grocery store (YASSER OKBI).A Beersheba grocery store (YASSER OKBI).
Since Apple Pay launched in Israel in May, usage has grown rapidly, with hundreds of thousands of users now registered. The use of digital wallet apps in Israel has grown by 1300% since Apple Pay's launch, according to Shva, the company that handles all credit payments in Israel.
Apple Pay is the most widely used digital wallet in the world, with some 400 million users. Google Pay has some 150 million users.
Android users already have digital wallet solutions available from most major credit card issuers and banks, led by Bank Hapoalim's Bit and Bank Leumi's Pepper. However, Google's entry into the market will likely generate further buzz, and represent another tipping point for the technology's adoption after Apple Pay's launch. Approximately 70% of smartphones in Israel run on Google's Android platform.


Tags Israel google Credit Card
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must do what it takes to stop Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by