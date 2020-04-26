High Court rules Shin Bet cannot tap into coronavirus patients’ phones

In a blow to the government, the High Court of Justice ordered the state to pass legislation if it wants to continue Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) surveillance of Israelis infected with the novel coronavirus.
The justices said that the current legal basis was inadequate and that if the government did not pass a new law to properly authorize the program within a few weeks, they would be forced to end the program.
The decision comes 10 days after an April 16 hearing, nearly six weeks after the program has been running and at a time when the corona wave appears to be on the wane
Around the same time, the Health Ministry once again left the public in a state of confusion after it zigzagged on a decision to revoke the restriction that allowed people to practice sports only up to 500 meters from home.
According to reports, the government approved removing the restriction and informed the Health Ministry, which then panicked that too many people would take advantage of the new rules and gather outside on the upcoming Independence Day holiday. As such, the ministry requested the government revoke its decision. The Cabinet reconvened by telephone and voted again.The final verdict according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office: The 500-meter restriction will be lifted as of April 30 at 8 a.m.Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev said in a statement that she “welcomed the fact the Health Ministry adopted my position and abolished the 500-meter limit for sporting activity.” She promised that her ministry was preparing to “expand our sports activities immediately after Independence Day” and said that they were currently assessing opening workout centers and swimming pools, too.Beginning on Thursday, runners and cyclists can run alone or in small groups as long as they stay two meters apart. Golf, marine sports, tennis, archery, horseback riding and other similar activities can be resumed. Athletes are asked to use their own personal equipment and disinfect it between training sessions. If people workout together, they should stay two meters apart.The move comes one day after the start of the first phase of Israel’s exit strategy. On Sunday, stores in the public sphere opened up, as well as hairdressers and beauty salons and restaurants and cafes for take-away. Caregivers also returned to work. The head of the Health and Education ministries will meet with the rest of the government Monday to finalize a plan for opening Israel’s school system. A preliminary meeting between top officials from the relevant ministries took place on Sunday.There are two major options on the table: Resuming school on Sunday, May 3 for infants through grade 3 or resuming school only for kids kindergarten-age and younger.In any situation, smaller classes of up to 15 children will be convened. Distance learning will continue for children in grades 4 through 10. Teens in grades 11 and 12 who need to take their matriculation exams will go back to school. The country is opening up as the number of coronavirus cases continues to stabilize. A new report by the Health Ministry showed that there are several Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion and Modi’in, that have not seen any new coronavirus cases in at least the last three days. The majority of new cases are concentrated in specific areas, known as “hotspots” or “red zones.” These include Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh and Modi’in Illit - all cities with large haredi (ultra-Orthodox) populations.The Arab Israeli city of Hura has also seen a spike in patients. It currently has 19 patients, up from 16 three days ago, representing a 533% increase.At press time, there were 8,501 active cases of the virus, including 133 people in serious condition, among them 99 on ventilators. So far, 201 Israelis have died of the novel virus.Among the serious patients is an 11-year-old girl who was staying at a coronavirus hotel in Northern Israel with her family when last Friday her condition worsened. She was transferred first to Baruch Padeh Medical Center. Over the weekend, she developed pericarditis, inflammation of the two thin layers of a sac-like tissue that surround the heart, and was moved to Rambam Medical Center’s intensive care unit for coronavirus patients and is now intubated. She is the country's youngest patient to be in serious condition.