High Court rules Shin Bet cannot tap into coronavirus patients’ phones

In a blow to the government, the High Court of Justice ordered the state to pass legislation if it wants to continue Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) surveillance of Israelis infected with the novel coronavirus.

The justices said that the current legal basis was inadequate and that if the government did not pass a new law to properly authorize the program within a few weeks, they would be forced to end the program.

The decision comes 10 days after an April 16 hearing, nearly six weeks after the program has been running and at a time when the corona wave appears to be on the wane



Around the same time, the Health Ministry once again left the public in a state of confusion after it zigzagged on a decision to revoke the restriction that allowed people to practice sports only up to 500 meters from home.