The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Government to authorize Erdan UN appointment on Sunday

Settlements Minister Tzipi Hotovely underwent an interview with the Civil Service Commission on Tuesday, ahead of official appointment as ambassador to the UK.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 30, 2020 12:05
CAN GILAD ERDAN be in two places at once? (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
CAN GILAD ERDAN be in two places at once?
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The cabinet is expected to vote on authorizing Regional Cooperation Minister Gilad Erdan as ambassador to the UN in Sunday’s meeting.
Settlements Minister Tzipi Hotovely underwent an interview with the Civil Service Commission on Tuesday, ahead of official appointment as ambassador to the UK. It was still unclear when the cabinet vote on her posting would take place.
Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer’s tenure is also set to be extended until after November’s US presidential election, in a vote in Sunday’s cabinet meeting.
The Civil Service Commission approved Erdan last month, and he will head to New York to replace current Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon in the coming weeks.
Erdan will also replace Dermer as ambassador to the UN, making him the first Israeli to hold the dual posting since Abba Eban in 1950-1959.
According to the coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White, Defense Minister Benny Gantz will be able to appoint his own ambassador in Washington when he becomes prime minister at the end of 2021.
Hotovely and Erdan were offered the ambassadorships as Netanyahu had fewer ministerial portfolios to give senior Likud MKs in the current unity government than in the last.
MK Ofir Akunis will take on Erdan's Regional Cooperation portfolio and Minister without Portfolio Tzachi Hanegbi will take on the Settlements Ministry after they leave for their posts abroad.
At the top of Erdan's agenda will likely be the possibility that Israel will apply sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, per US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.
Still speaking as a politician, Erdan said last month: “I believe in it with all my heart that we have a biblical and legal right to Judea and Samaria. It cannot be that the citizens of Israel who live there have to live under a military government just because the Palestinians have refused to reach a compromise with us for decades. That’s how I view the ‘Deal of the Century.’ As a politician, I say we have to aim to fulfill it.”
The UN arms embargo on Iran is also set to expire in October, and Erdan is likely to play a key role in advocating for its extension.
Hotovely announced about three weeks ago that she agreed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's offer to appoint her ambassador to the UK.
"It is undoubtedly one of the most senior positions in the foreign service," she told Army Radio at the time. "Britain is very important within Europe and very friendly [to Israel], certainly under [Prime Minister Boris] Johnson’s government, and that is something that must be leveraged with important diplomatic work.”
A fringe left-wing British Jewish group called Na'amod started a petition against Hotovely's appointment to the role, because she is currently settlements minister and is a vocal advocate of Israel extending its sovereignty in the West Bank. However, diplomatic sources in the UK said it is unlikely that her appointment would be rejected.


Tags United Nations gilad erdan erdan ambassador
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our leaders need to stop behaving like children and act responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow The ethics of firing in the time of coronavirus By YUVAL CHERLOW
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by