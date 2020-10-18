The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gov't approves budget for dealing with fire damage in Nof HaGalil

The plan is meant to provide Nof HaGalil with a budget of NIS 25 million that will be invested in rehabilitating public infrastructure and supporting residents.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 18, 2020 16:30
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The government approved on Sunday a financial aid plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz for the Nof HaGalil Municipality, a joint message by the Prime Minister's Office and the Finance Ministry read. 
The plan is meant to provide Nof HaGalil with a budget of NIS 25 million that will be invested in rehabilitating public infrastructure and supporting residents who were impacted by the recent fire that damaged many residential buildings and required creating alternative accommodation solutions.  
The first stage of the plan proposed by Netanyahu and Katz will include the immediate transfer of NIS 21 million to be used for the municipality's immediate emergency expenses created by the damages caused by the fire. 
The remaining NIS 4 million of the total budget will be invested in measures meant to prevent the next fire and the extent of damage caused by future incidents. Specifically, the money will be used for creating a buffer zone between the city's residential area and the nearby forest. 
"Today, the government approved a NIS 25 million budget for supporting Nof HaGalil in its rehabilitation following the damage caused by the fire. I know that the city was heavily damaged, and I'm proud of the fact that we reached a swift decision for helping the residents and mayor through special budgets. We will continue to provide as much assistance as needed," Netanyahu said. 
"Due to the devastating fire at Nof HaGalil, the prime minister and myself proposed a wide and designated aid plan for the rehabilitation of infrastructure and other expenses caused by the evacuation of residents," Katz added. "I send my support to Mayor Ronen Plot and to residents of Nof HaGalil during these difficult times and have full faith that our shared efforts will provide quick support for the residents of the area." 
On October 10, dozens of fires broke out across Israel, mainly in the northern parts of the country. Some 5,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes in several towns, as firefighters struggled to contain the fires throughout the weekend. 
While most fires are believed to have been the result of the extreme heat, security officials raised concerns that some blazes in the West Bank, including a fire in Maoz Zvi, were the result of arson by Palestinians.
Dozens of houses throughout the country suffered damage and dozens of people needed treatment for smoke inhalation, among them at least 10 firefighters.
Residents of Nof Hagalil, which suffered more than other areas due to its close proximity to a forest, were asked to evacuate. At least one house was engulfed in flames and four people required treatment for smoke inhalation.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Budget israel katz wildfires Nof HaGalil firefighter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo One sector of society does not care about others: The haredim By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by