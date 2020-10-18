Gov't approves budget for dealing with fire damage in Nof HaGalil

The plan is meant to provide Nof HaGalil with a budget of NIS 25 million that will be invested in rehabilitating public infrastructure and supporting residents who were impacted by the recent fire that damaged many residential buildings and required creating alternative accommodation solutions.

The first stage of the plan proposed by Netanyahu and Katz will include the immediate transfer of NIS 21 million to be used for the municipality's immediate emergency expenses created by the damages caused by the fire.

The remaining NIS 4 million of the total budget will be invested in measures meant to prevent the next fire and the extent of damage caused by future incidents. Specifically, the money will be used for creating a buffer zone between the city's residential area and the nearby forest.

"Today, the government approved a NIS 25 million budget for supporting Nof HaGalil in its rehabilitation following the damage caused by the fire. I know that the city was heavily damaged, and I'm proud of the fact that we reached a swift decision for helping the residents and mayor through special budgets. We will continue to provide as much assistance as needed," Netanyahu said.

"Due to the devastating fire at Nof HaGalil, the prime minister and myself proposed a wide and designated aid plan for the rehabilitation of infrastructure and other expenses caused by the evacuation of residents," Katz added. "I send my support to Mayor Ronen Plot and to residents of Nof HaGalil during these difficult times and have full faith that our shared efforts will provide quick support for the residents of the area."

On October 10, dozens of fires broke out across Israel, mainly in the northern parts of the country. Some 5,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes in several towns, as firefighters struggled to contain the fires throughout the weekend.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

While most fires are believed to have been the result of the extreme heat, security officials raised concerns that some blazes in the West Bank, including a fire in Maoz Zvi, were the result of arson by Palestinians.

Dozens of houses throughout the country suffered damage and dozens of people needed treatment for smoke inhalation, among them at least 10 firefighters.

Residents of Nof Hagalil, which suffered more than other areas due to its close proximity to a forest, were asked to evacuate. At least one house was engulfed in flames and four people required treatment for smoke inhalation.