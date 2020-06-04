Gov't approves transferring funds to impoverished municipalities

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri instructed the transfer of NIS 160 million to impoverished municipalities in Israel. About 78% will be given to Arab and Druze communities who were damaged by the coronavirus crisis.This budgetary assistance is given to these municipalities due to the rise in unemployment rates among their citizens, as well as a drop in income from various taxes. "We're aware of both the citizens' and the municipalities' distress due to the coronavirus crisis, and are making every effort to assist them" Deri said. "We have made adjustments to help business owners with their tax payments and are now transferring budgets to the municipalities, we will allow them to continue to give the best serves to their citizens."Meanwhile, an emergency employment plan is devised for tourism-dependent Eilat, the Israeli city hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the Israeli Employment Service and the Eilat Municipality said Tuesday.