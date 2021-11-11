The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Gov't launches senior citizen employment program with Maof and Tigbur

The 'Seniors in the workplace' program is meant to encourage senior citizens to join the workforce and help them in the employment process.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 01:54
The Social Equality Ministry signed a new deal with two companies on Tuesday as part of a national plan to bring more senior citizens into the workforce, Walla reported.
The two companies, Maof and Tigbur, will help kick off the new project nicknamed "Seniors in the workplace."
Part of the project will focus on a placement plan which will help improve the quality of the hiring process for senior citizens. The plan will aim to change the social perceptions of senior citizens in the workforce and find them practical solutions in the job market.
As part of the project, approximately 500 people were placed in the workforce in 2020. Now that Maof and Tigbur have joined the program, the goal has grown to 3,000 in 2022 with an expected 10% rise every year following.
Together, the two companies will create a website for people over the age of 60 to search for jobs, set up employment centers that will support the users, help them write CVs, train them, work to enlist more employers to the program and will work to eliminate the obstacles standing in their way.


