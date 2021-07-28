The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gov't orders eviction of two Jewish homes in West Bank settlement of Eli

This decision was made following a survey of the settlement land which concluded that these two particular houses were not built within the Israeli-owned land of the settlement lines.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 28, 2021 11:36
View of the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the West Bank on January 17, 2021. (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
View of the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the West Bank on January 17, 2021.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
Residents of two homes in the West Bank (Samaria) settlement of Eli will be evicted, according to a government update submitted to the High Court of Israel on Tuesday.
This decision was made following a survey of the settlement land which concluded that these two particular houses are not within the Israeli-owned land that the rest of the settlement is built on, Israel Hayom reported.
The High Court will have three years to carry out this eviction.
Earlier on Tuesday, The IDF evicted seven settler families from their illegally built modular homes in the Beit Dror outpost, located in the South Hebron Hills, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pending trip to the United States later this month.
The move caught the South Hebron Hills Regional Council by surprise, since it believed that it was in the process of authorizing the seven modular homes, which had been placed at the outpost in April, also known Adorayim. 
Meanwhile, a source close to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has reported that the prime minister does not intend to evict Arab residents of the east Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah, no matter the court ruling on the issue, due to the increased attention that the issue has received, and the amount of tension that it has created.
Bennett reportedly hopes that by not evacuating the residents of Sheikh Jarrah, he will be able to reduce the simmering tensions in Jerusalem.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


