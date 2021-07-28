Gov't orders eviction of two Jewish homes in West Bank settlement of Eli

This decision was made following a survey of the settlement land which concluded that these two particular houses are not within the Israeli-owned land that the rest of the settlement is built on, Israel Hayom reported.

The High Court will have three years to carry out this eviction.

Earlier on Tuesday, The IDF evicted seven settler families from their illegally built modular homes in the Beit Dror outpost, located in the South Hebron Hills, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pending trip to the United States later this month.

The move caught the South Hebron Hills Regional Council by surprise, since it believed that it was in the process of authorizing the seven modular homes, which had been placed at the outpost in April, also known Adorayim.

Meanwhile, a source close to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has reported that the prime minister does not intend to evict Arab residents of the east Jerusalem Sheikh Jarrah, no matter the court ruling on the issue, due to the increased attention that the issue has received, and the amount of tension that it has created.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

