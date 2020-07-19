The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gov't approves NIS 6b. for coronavirus grants

Following heavy criticism of Netanyahu’s original plan, ministerial team set up to determine who should get government cash grants

By JEREMY SHARON, HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 20, 2020 01:35
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu begins the weekly cabinet meeting via video, July 19, 2020 (photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu begins the weekly cabinet meeting via video, July 19, 2020
(photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
The NIS 6 billion budget required for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coronavirus grant program was approved by the cabinet on Sunday, although the model for distribution has yet to be decided.
Netanyahu, together with Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Israel Katz and Economy Minister Amir Peretz, will decide by the end of Monday on how the money will be distributed.
Katz will then formulate draft legislation to implement the plan, which will then be brought back to the government for approval and passage to the Knesset “in order to provide the grants to citizens as quickly as possible,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.
At the beginning of the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu repeated his assertion that the grants are designed to stimulate the economy and promote employment.
He said that “the emphasis is on speed, in terms of the mechanism and the decisions, and so this discussion has to happen over the next 24 hours and no later than tomorrow, so that we can implement it as quickly as possible.
However, funds will not be delivered until next week, Channel 13 reported on Sunday . In addition, it was reported the government is considering replacing money with coupons to ensure people will spend the grants, and not save them. While unemployment and disability payments are expected to increase, the sum given to single adults is expected to shrink from NIS 750 to between NIS 400 and 500.

NETANYAHU'S GRANTS scheme was heavily panned, however, by critics inside the government, within the Finance Ministry and by the opposition, who alleged the program was politically populist, designed to assuage public anger over mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis.
In particular, numerous critics said the plan, which would issue the same grants to all families and individuals regardless of their financial circumstances, would waste money on those who have not been negatively financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic instead of directing it to those who have lost their jobs or whose businesses have suffered.
Higher and Secondary Education Minister and Water Resources Minister Ze’ev Elkin (Likud) expressed opposition to the universal nature of the grants during the cabinet meeting. He suggested that either all, or the majority, of the NIS 6b. should go to those receiving income support payments from the state, such as the disabled, elderly and others on the lowest end of the socioeconomic index.
Elkin added that the grants could also be conditional, so that if someone could prove at the end of the year that his income has fallen he would keep the grant, but if his income had not been affected then the grant could be deducted from National Insurance payments in the coming years. 
Other Likud ministers reportedly expressed opposition to issuing the grants without regard to the socioeconomic status of the recipients.
“More must be given to those who have less,” Blue and White said in a press statement Saturday night, adding that while it was “appropriate” to give money to citizens at this time, there were various options.

THE UNITED Torah Judaism Party also was not well disposed to the plan, with MK Moshe Gafni, senior MK and chair of the Knesset Finance Committee, expressing opposition to the blanket grants.
Once the ministerial team to determine how the grants system will work has been established, authorization for the program will pass to Gafni’s committee.
“I don’t understand why we should give money to rich families,” Gafni said after Netanyahu presented the plan on Wednesday.
On Saturday night, Gafni called on government ministers not to support the plan unless the grants are provided on a differential basis for rich and poor and with a grant allocated for every child.
Netanyahu’s original plan proposed a family with three children or more would get a grant of NIS 3,000, meaning larger families with 10 children, for example, would get the same as those with three.
Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) families have, on average, seven children, and Gafni wants them to receive adequate support during the COVID-19 crisis.
In defense of their original plan, Netanyahu and Katz argued that by transferring grants to all citizens, they are bypassing bureaucracy and avoiding the need to have citizens appeal for a grant via an online platform or to establish who gets what sum.
According to the plan, families with one child will receive NIS 2,000; families with two children, NIS 2,500; families of three or more, NIS 3,000; and individuals 18 and older will get NIS 750.
Netanyahu publicly blamed Israeli bureaucracy, Knesset committees and Finance Ministry officials for taking allegedly unreasonable amounts of time to debate and approve measures he sees as needed to curb the coronavirus.
His critics claim that due to the great uncertainty Israelis are facing with conflicting reports about gyms, restaurants, beaches and schools opening and shutting down without any apparent data to back decisions, it is likely people will opt to keep the money they get via the program. That means it won’t be used to buy services and products and would achieve its goal.
Finance Ministry officials reportedly referred to it as “putting money we don’t have in bags and throwing them to the sea.”
Japan and South Korea, two countries that offered their citizens grants with similar goals, first got the COVID-19 outbreak under control.
In the US, another country that offered its citizens checks with the outbreak still in full swing, the full grant was limited to those earning less than $75,000 per year, and no grants were given to those earning more than $99,000 per year.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Finance Ministry Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus committee must oversee gov't decisions after consideration By JPOST EDITORIAL
Raymond Apple Coronavirus: Is it an act of God? By RAYMOND APPLE
My Word: Beyond Beinart’s states of the mind By LIAT COLLINS
Blog (illustrative) Gender segregation allows haredi women to embrace femininity - opinion By SHULAMIT ROSEN
Dov Lipman Mr. prime minister, we need help with decline in nation's mental health By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
2 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
3 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
4 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
5 Canadian far-right politician calls for removal of Jews from Canada
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by