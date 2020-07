Gov't approves NIS 6b. for coronavirus grants

will work has been established, authorization for the program will pass to Gafni’s committee. “I don’t understand why we should give money to rich families,” Gafni said after Netanyahu presented the plan on Wednesday. On Saturday night, Gafni called on government ministers not to support the plan unless the grants are provided on a differential basis for rich and poor and with a grant allocated for every child. Netanyahu’s original plan proposed a family with three children or more would get a grant of NIS 3,000, meaning larger families with 10 children, for example, would get the same as those with three. Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) families have, on average, seven children, and Gafni wants them to receive adequate support during the COVID-19 crisis. In defense of their original plan, Netanyahu and Katz argued that by transferring grants to all citizens, they are bypassing bureaucracy and avoiding the need to have citizens appeal for a grant via an online platform or to establish who gets what sum. According to the plan, families with one child will receive NIS 2,000; families with two children, NIS 2,500; families of three or more, NIS 3,000; and individuals 18 and older will get NIS 750. Netanyahu publicly blamed Israeli bureaucracy, Knesset committees and Finance Ministry officials for taking allegedly unreasonable amounts of time to debate and approve measures he sees as needed to curb the coronavirus. His critics claim that due to the great uncertainty Israelis are facing with conflicting reports about gyms, restaurants, beaches and schools opening and shutting down without any apparent data to back decisions, it is likely people will opt to keep the money they get via the program. That means it won’t be used to buy services and products and would achieve its goal. Finance Ministry officials reportedly referred to it as “putting money we don’t have in bags and throwing them to the sea.”

Japan and South Korea, two countries that offered their citizens grants with similar goals, first got the COVID-19 outbreak under control. In the US, another country that offered its citizens checks with the outbreak still in full swing, the full grant was limited to those earning less than $75,000 per year, and no grants were given to those earning more than $99,000 per year.