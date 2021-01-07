The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Grapevine: A chip off the old block

Movers and shakers in Israeli society.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JANUARY 7, 2021 14:40
Exterior of Rami Levy HaShikma Marketing supermarket in Givat Shaul, Jerusalem, Israel. (photo credit: YONINAH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Exterior of Rami Levy HaShikma Marketing supermarket in Givat Shaul, Jerusalem, Israel.
(photo credit: YONINAH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Last week, a whole block of some dozen shops on Jaffa Road and part of Luntz Street was closed – not because of the lockdown but because all the tenants had been evicted. The reason was not because they were in arrears with rent or had caused property damage. It was simply because the owner, French billionaire Laurent Levy, wants to build a multi-story complex that will include a hotel, apartments, shops and office space.
Some of the people who have been evicted come from families who did business on the site for some 40 years. Others came more recently, only within the last two or three years, but invested in new modern shopfronts and redesign of the interior.
Parts of the block date back to the Ottoman period, and have been ear-marked for preservation. But if previous experience is an indication of anything, Levy does not have too much respect for history or for city ordinances. When he bought up property in what is now known as the Music Center, Levy, in creating what he considers to be a cultural square, replete with private museum and restaurants serving French cuisine, broke through some historic construction, but once he had done so, it was too late to do anything about it, other than to slap him with a fine. As he has so much money, he does what he likes – because he can.
Levy owns a large number of real estate holdings in Jerusalem, including one near the Prime Minister’s Residence, where he is building an apartment complex, regardless of the fact that the area is constantly troubled by traffic congestion. For Levy’s opponents, the one consolation is that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in office, Levy will have trouble selling or even leasing out the apartments, because potential buyers and occupants will be deterred by the anti-Netanyahu demonstrations.
Among the other properties that Levy owns is the building at the Ben Yehuda-Jaffa intersection that previously housed Bank Leumi.
■ DIVERSITY APPEARS to be the secret of doing well in business. In other words, follow the old maxim of not putting all your eggs in the one basket.
A prime example is Rami Levy, who has come a long way from a poverty-stricken childhood in a one-room shack with shared kitchen and bathroom in Nahlaot, close to the Mahaneh Yehuda market where he started out selling goods at wholesale prices from a storefront in the market’s Hashikma Street. To ensure that he would not forget his origins, Levy named his enterprise Hashikma Marketing, which is now the third largest supermarket chain in the country.
He opened his first supermarket in 1992 and quickly built up a clientele by offering discount prices. His supermarket chain now has 44 stores. In addition, he distributes wholesale to 450 other stores, owns 20 cellular communication stores, owns a shopping mall, has invested in residential real estate – and most recently entered the aviation and tourism industry.
His NIS 75 million bid for ownership of Israir was accepted by the IDB Development trustee, lawyer, Ophir Naor. All that is left to complete the deal is court approval. The transaction will include Israir subsidiaries Skydeal, Natour and Diesenhaus. Presumably, his next venture will be into the hotel industry.
■ JERUSALEM LOST one of its long-term stalwarts last week with the passing at age 89 of Yehoshua Matza, a former deputy mayor, government minister and Knesset Member, but possibly best remembered as a Lehi fighter from the age of 14. He was one of three brothers, each of whom joined another branch of the Jewish underground. One was in the Hagana, one in the Irgun, and Yehoshua in Lehi. Each of them set out individually to thwart the British Mandate authorities. They were 13th generation Jerusalemites, born in the Old City and descended from Greek immigrants.
While still an adolescent, Matza fought in the War of Independence and it was not until 1949 that he resumed his schooling, after which he joined the IDF and was eventually discharged with the rank of captain.
Following his army service, he studied law and accountancy.
Active in politics for much of his adult life, he initially joined the Jerusalem branch of the Herut Party headed by Menachem Begin, and at around the same time, was elected to the Jerusalem City Council where he spent a total of 20 years – 10 of them as deputy mayor. He spent almost as much time as a member of Knesset, serving 18 years, prior his appointment in 2002 as president of Israel Bonds. In that capacity, he relocated to the United States where he remained for nine years before returning to his beloved Jerusalem, where he was appointed chairman of the Menachem and Aliza Begin Legacy Fund.
He was also a Worthy of Jerusalem (Yakir Yerushalayim) and was buried in the special section for such dignitaries at Har Hamenuhot Cemetery. The funeral, which was attended by a small gathering due to coronavirus restrictions, included – in addition to members of the Matza family – President Reuven Rivlin, who served with him in both the Jerusalem Municipality and the Knesset and who eulogized him, and Mayor Moshe Lion. Among the condolence notices published in the Hebrew press were those by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Lion and Israel Maimon, the current president and CEO of Israel Bonds, who collectively referred to Matza’s strengthening of the ties between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora, his wisdom, his integrity and his total dedication to the service of Israel and the Jewish people.
Lion described him as “a symbol and outstanding example of love for Jerusalem and the State of Israel.”
greerfc@gmail.com


Tags Jerusalem rami levy Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid third lockdown, haredi sector must keep schools closed

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield

Donald Trump is not modest

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

Restoring Iran nuclear deal is good for Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by