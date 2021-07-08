The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Grapevine: Nature-lover

Movers and shakers in Israeli society.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JULY 8, 2021 19:32
The Botanical Gardens in Jerusalem (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
The Botanical Gardens in Jerusalem
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Over the past month or so, all roads have led to Jerusalem as delegations representing organizations and institutions flocked to the capital to bid farewell to outgoing President Reuven Rivlin.
Among those closer to home and heart was a delegation from the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens, which are located in the grounds of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Aside from coming to thank Rivlin for what he has been doing on behalf of nature and the environment, the delegation led by CEO Tom Amit came to promise the president that it would continue with an initiative begun three years ago in the name of the president’s late wife, Nechama Rivlin, who was a great nature-lover and a frequent visitor to the Botanical Gardens.
Among Nechama Rivlin’s many loves in the sphere of nature were wildflowers, especially rare varieties that were in danger of becoming extinct. Thus the initiative with which the Botanical Gardens staff and volunteers are continuing is to rescue wildflowers and to plant their cuttings until they take root, and then replant them in public and private gardens. Among the volunteers in this initiative are people with special needs. Helping to preserve Israel’s beauty puts them on an equal footing with mainstream Israel, and is the best therapy they can get.
In sharing information about the many farewell events that have taken place inside the President’s Residence and in various parts of the country, Rivlin said if his wife was still alive and participating in some of these events, given a choice, she would surely have chosen the one in which the delegation from the Botanical Gardens not only came to say goodbye, but also to bring some pots in which cuttings had been planted and are already growing at an appreciable pace. Rivlin will be able to take them to his new home in King David Street, overlooking the walls of the Old City.
Rivlin said that whenever he is abroad, he likes to visit the local botanical gardens, and when at home, when time permits, he likes to visit the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens. No doubt he will be spending time there with some of his grandchildren.
■ RAMI LEVY, arguably Jerusalem’s best-known businessman, is adding to the diversity of his group that includes supermarkets, house products, fast-food pizza and hamburger outlets, low-cost clothing and shoes, real-estate development, cellular communications and the controlling interest in Israir Airlines. In recent weeks, Levy sealed a deal with Brown Hotels – owned by Leon Avigad, Nir Weitzman and Nitzan Peri – to buy resort hotels in Greece. Levy will have a 25% stake in the new venture and Brown, via a Cypriot company, will have a 75% controlling interest. The idea is for a package to Greece that includes an Israir flight and staying in one of the new company’s hotels.
■ VENTURE CAPITALIST Erel Margalit and his wife, Debbie, married off two daughters within a span of six weeks. The second wedding, of their daughter Ta’ir to Lior, was definitely a modest, casual family affair with a few close friends. It was held in the garden of the Margalit home, where the bride grew up and felt most comfortable surrounded by all that was familiar to her, including the way in which her father was dressed. No suit and tie, just jeans and matching open-necked blue shirt. He said he felt privileged to have been at both weddings.
■ ACCORDING TO a report in Yediot Yerushalayim, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion overstepped the mark by interfering in the internal politics of Hitorerut (Wake Up), the opposition party at City Hall, which is headed by Ofer Berkowitz. It appears from the report that Hitorerut member Yamit Yoeli Ella refused to honor a rotation agreement within the party, whereby the positions she holds at the half-way term of the current City Council would be transferred to someone else. When she refused to give up her positions, Berkowitz filed a motion with the municipal secretariat calling for her dismissal from all the committees on which she sits in the name of Hitorerut. But at the council meeting, Lion dropped a bombshell by championing Yoeli Ella and refusing to accede to Berkowitz’s request. Berkowitz was understandably livid, declaring that he could not recall a time in which the mayor interfered in the internal decisions of the opposition as to who will represent it.
Before taking sides, Lion had reportedly consulted the city’s legal adviser and had been told there was nothing amiss in his support of Yoeli Ella.
Berkowitz disagreed, shouting that Lion’s action was entirely undemocratic, and insofar as the legality of Lion’s interference was concerned, rules were being constantly broken in the bid to please the mayor, he said.
■ THE MAYOR, who during his army service used to sing with the IDF Rabbinical Choir, is due to attend a festive Shabbat concert of Sephardi and North African liturgical music at the Great Synagogue on August 13. Also in attendance will be Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Moshe Amar and City Council member Arieh King.
The singers will include Moshe Douek, Moshe Luk, Shimon Siboni, Moshe Habush and Zion Yehezkeli, who will literally be music to Lion’s Sephardi ears.
Lion, who is of Greek descent, is the city’s first Sephardi mayor.
■ ALL CHILDREN, regardless of the system of education under which they study, deserve to have a proper school, replete with the facilities of a modern educational institution. Many of the educational institutions in the haredi sector are makeshift, without proper classrooms or the continuity of a permanent building complex. That is the case of a religious girls’ school in Givat Shaul, where students have for years been studying in temporary premises and in caravans that are cold and which have leaking roofs in winter. 
Deputy Mayor Rabbi Eliezer Rochberger has been working for quite some time to secure all the necessary building permits to put up a proper school on the site, and has finally succeeded in completing all the paperwork and getting approval for a six-story structure that will house 24 classrooms, 16 of which will replace the existing caravans. 
Givat Shaul is by and large an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of large families, and more classrooms will be needed in the future to accommodate the growing number of students. Rochberger aimed for a building that will have more classrooms than are currently needed. By the time the building is ready to be occupied, there will undoubtedly be a need to put some of those extra classrooms to use.
greerfc@gmail.com


Tags Haredi moshe lion president rami levy Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Lebanon - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by