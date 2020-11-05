The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Grapevine, November 6, 2020: Back to school... again

The movers and shakers of Israeli society

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
NOVEMBER 5, 2020 19:03
Israelis return to school amid coronavirus concerns, September 1, 2020 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Israelis return to school amid coronavirus concerns, September 1, 2020
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
November 1 was not only a back-to-school day, but also in many cases a back-to-work day and a back-to-freedom-of-movement day. Following a slight easing of restrictions last week, the most important being the cancellation of the 1-kilometer-from-home limit, a lot of Jerusalemites were still cautious about using public transport and going shopping in their local supermarket or at Mahaneh Yehuda.

On Thursday, there were still some vendors and shoppers missing from the shuk but on Friday some of the absent stallholders were back, and there were quite a lot of shoppers. Despite the lockdown, there were vendors of nonessential merchandise who were open for business almost throughout, despite the fact that they were not selling food or pharmaceuticals. Police apparently turned a blind eye to people selling clothing, footwear and disposables. Some such shops and stalls were open not only in the shuk but also nearby, on Jaffa Road.
Likewise, two large discount stores that stand opposite each other on Jaffa Road were open throughout. Admittedly their diverse range of merchandise – mainly household goods – does include a minimal offering of electrical and electronic products, but not enough to justify permitting these stores to remain open when other stores selling household utensils had to remain closed. A King George Avenue store selling sports shoes was open throughout, while other downtown shoe stores obeyed lockdown regulations.

People who stayed home and are only just beginning to wander through the center of town will be surprised by the number of familiar stores that have closed down and now have “For Sale” and “For Rent” signs. In several cases, particularly on Ben-Yehuda Street, premises have been gutted to make way for new enterprises.

At 6 Ben-Yehuda, a large new hotel, designed by Shapiro Architects and under construction by Mohammed Hassan of Like Me Ltd., might go unnoticed due to the narrow entranceway, which is similar to that of the relatively new Ibis Hotel at 4 Ben-Yehuda Street. Several new boutique hotels are either in the process of completion or which are actually transformations of buildings that were previously shops or offices or both.
Apparently, a lot of investors believe that once the pandemic is history, Jerusalem will enjoy a boom in tourism.
Significant progress has been made on the large luxury Intercontinental Hotel on King George Avenue, across the road from the Jewish Agency; and on Ahad Ha’am Street, the crumbling President Hotel and the adjacent, long-vacated premises of the Israel Coins and Medals Corporation, which was part of the original hotel structure, are finally showing signs of urban renewal. A safety fence has been built around the exterior of the building, which for more than two decades was a source of conflict between the Africa Israel Group headed by Lev Leviev and the Jerusalem Municipality.

Built in 1954, the hotel, the first in Jerusalem with a swimming pool, in its heyday catered to diplomats and other dignitaries, including prime minister David Ben-Gurion. The municipality wanted Africa Israel to build a new modern luxury hotel on the site, but Leviev wanted to build a residential complex. In 2014 they compromised on a hotel plus residential complex, but nothing materialized from the agreement. With the glut of construction going on around the city, it seems that the time for change has come to Ahad Ha’am.

■ THE NEXT light rail battle will be with the residents of Mea She’arim, where  there are bound to be mass demonstrations. The argument that the light rail will bring more people and more business to the area doesn’t wash with them. They don’t want their neighborhood to be invaded by secular people whose attire and behavior are offensive to the haredi lifestyle. They want to keep their neighborhood to themselves and maintain it like some legendary European shtetl. They’ve accepted cars, buses, kosher cellphones and computers, but that’s about as far as they’re willing to go. Mayor Moshe Lion is going to have a big problem on his hands.

■ HANUKKAH IS just around the corner. Supermarkets and pastry shops are already displaying jelly donuts and chocolate “coins” and Judaica stores are filling their windows with hanukkiot and dreidels.

Barbara Shaw, who specializes in unique, sometimes off-the-wall giftware inspired by both religious and secular Jewish life, also runs a blog in which she explains the origins of the foods and symbols of Hanukkah that she uses for her extensive Hanukkah range of home and personal accessories. Her store is in Emek Refaim.


Tags Hanukkah shopping in jerusalem grapevine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The government is not doing enough to end violence in Arab sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy US elections: Ballots are paper bullets to the American people - opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Are we entering a new beginning for Israeli-Palestinian talks? – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1 'Islamist terrorist' responsible for Vienna attack, five killed - minister
People take pictures of a light symbol, marking the place where Viennese synagogues once stood before they were destroyed, after a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as Night of Broken Glass, in front of a then destroyed Synagogue in Vienna, Austria November 8, 2018.
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Armenian PM to Post: Israel joins forces with the devil
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan greets reservists at the Defence Ministry's base before their departure for the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Yerevan, Armenia, October 16, 2020.
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 2,000-year-old gem seal depicting Greek god Apollo found under City of David
Seal with the image of Apollo.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by