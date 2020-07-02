The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Grapevine: Perchance we'll meet

Movers and shakers in Israel society.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JULY 2, 2020 12:22
MICHAEL ALONI in his role as Akiva in the hit TV series ‘Shtisel’ (photo credit: Courtesy)
MICHAEL ALONI in his role as Akiva in the hit TV series ‘Shtisel’
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The increasing popularity of TV series based on haredi communities, whether in the genre of fiction or reality, points to the curiosity of nonreligious Jews in Israel and abroad to know more about their religious heritage – without necessarily becoming a part of it – and avoiding embarrassment by revealing their ignorance while sitting in the comfort of their homes in front of their TV sets. No one else need be aware of how much or how little viewers actually know or practice.
Israeli productions of this kind are usually set in Jerusalem as is the delightful reality show on KAN 11 Perhaps We’ll Meet, which is reaching its climax. The show centers on five secular people – three men and two women – all of who have been alienated from a close relative who leads a haredi lifestyle. Now they all are looking for reconciliation.
One of the women wants to be reconciled with her father who left her mother when the young woman was still an infant, found religion and started a new haredi family, without ever coming back to inquire about the welfare of his first-born child. The other woman has a son who severed contact with her because of her inability to understand his reason for becoming religious. She is unfortunately uncompromising in her attitude towards religion, but we see her gradually softening from one episode to the next, albeit insufficiently. Of the men, one actually grew up in a traditional home but moved away from religion, while his brother became more observant. One has an identical twin brother, who became haredi. Although they fought over religion and haven’t spoken to each other in years, each misses the other terribly but is wary of being influenced by the other. The third is a pleasant live-and-let-live-type man, who simply wants to reunite his family with everyone showing understanding and respect for how the other lives without trying to change the other.
Each of the five has been given a mentor who either has relatives who are not religious, or who himself was raised in a secular family and became religious, but never broke away from his family. All five have to spend several days, including Shabbat, in a haredi enclave of Jerusalem, so that they can get the feeling of the environment and be more open to what is going on around them if and when they meet their relative.
It is already obvious that although some will get their wish, there will not be a happy ending for all five, which is very sad given the emphasis that Jewish tradition places on family.
The importance of family is the underlying message of the program, which repeatedly promotes the idea that immediate family members should not permit differences in ideology or lifestyle to come between them.
Unfortunately, in real life, we see such differences far too often as was the case with the late influential radio and television broadcaster and author Israel Segal, who was born into a religious family in Jerusalem’s Sha’arei Hessed neighborhood. He went to a religious elementary school and high school, after which he studied at a yeshiva in Tel Aviv and was subsequently accepted to the prestigious Ponevezh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak. It was there at age 20 that Segal stopped being religious. This led to many quarrels with his elder brother Dan Segal who became increasingly haredi. Dan Segal’s personality was such that he influenced all the other close members of the family to ostracize Israel Segal.
When their father died, Dan had Israel thrown out of the funeral. When Israel died of a brain hemorrhage in September 2007, Dan refused to attend his funeral and forbade other family members from attending or observing the shiva mourning period.
In his semi-autobiographical novel My Brother’s Keeper, published in 2004, Israel Segal dwelt on the dilemmas of the two brothers.
Apparently, blood is not always thicker than water.


Tags Israel Haredi television
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time to get rid of Army Radio By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by