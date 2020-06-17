Greek delegation leaves Israel

Mitsotakis visited Yad Vashem and met with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi during the second day of the trip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced during the first day of the visit that his goal date for reopening tourism between the countries, pending a decline in coronavirus' spread locally, is August 1.

Another major topic of discussion was the East-Med Pipeline, an ambitious project to build the largest pipeline in the world from Israel to Europe, by way of Crete and the Greek mainland.

Mitsotakis met with Netanyahu for one-on-one, government-to-government and dinner meetings.

His delegation included six ministers, including defense, tourism, energy and others.

This was the first government-to-government meeting in Israel since the COVID-19 outbreak and the fourth ever between Greece and Israel.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis left Israel on Wednesday afternoon after a day-and-a-half visit.