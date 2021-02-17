The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Green Passport forgers to be put on public trials – Health Ministry warns

The Health Ministry discussions arrive on the heels of media reports on Telegram groups offering fake Green Passports for sale.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 22:51
A healthcare worker prepares to administer a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Chile starts to vaccinate elderly people living in nursing homes in Santiago, Chile, February 4, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO)
Health Ministry officials say they may hold “public trials” for each person caught with a fake Green PassportThe Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported on Wednesday. 
The Green Passports are meant to prove those who hold them are vaccinated against COVID-19, and will allow holders to enter gyms, theaters and restaurants under the current plans to reopen the economy after three lockdowns. 
However, forgers have been offering fake Green Passports to those who are unwilling to take the COVID-19 vaccine and don’t mind breaking the law, N12 reported. 
A screenshot from a telegram group offering fake Green Passports / ScreenshotA screenshot from a telegram group offering fake Green Passports / Screenshot
Social media groups even show videos of "clients" praising the fake Green Passports for their alleged high quality. 
The Health Ministry is also considering fining fake Green Passport holders with a NIS 5,000 fine.  
Genuine Green Passports are meant to be issued to Israelis who have received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine one week after the second shot is given. By obtaining and using a fake Green Passport, those who do so violate the law and also place themselves at risk as they are not vaccinated. 


