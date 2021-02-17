Green Passport forgers to be put on public trials – Health Ministry warns

Health Ministry officials say they may hold “public trials” for each person caught with a fake Green Passport, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported on Wednesday.
The Green Passports are meant to prove those who hold them are vaccinated against COVID-19, and will allow holders to enter gyms, theaters and restaurants under the current plans to reopen the economy after three lockdowns.
However, forgers have been offering fake Green Passports to those who are unwilling to take the COVID-19 vaccine and don’t mind breaking the law, N12 reported.Social media groups even show videos of "clients" praising the fake Green Passports for their alleged high quality.
The Health Ministry is also considering fining fake Green Passport holders with a NIS 5,000 fine.
Genuine Green Passports are meant to be issued to Israelis who have received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine one week after the second shot is given. By obtaining and using a fake Green Passport, those who do so violate the law and also place themselves at risk as they are not vaccinated.
