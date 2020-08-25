H. Stern launches flower power jewelry

The H. Stern luxury jewelry brand is launching a new collection: FLOW (er), inspired by the fluid lines and organic shapes of the flower, which became an icon in the ’60s and ’70s following the Flower Power movement.The movement, protesting the Vietnam War, advocated nonviolent protest, hence the slogan “Peace and love.” The floral ornaments and strong colors have been translated into temporary jewelry made of 18 karat noble gold, a gold shade in a champagne color exclusive to H. Stern and inlaid with cognac diamonds, which are accentuated by the blackening of certain parts on the surface of the jewel.Luxury jewelry brand H. Stern is holding, for the 22nd year in a row, the Gold Rush events in which customers are given a first look at a new capsule collection as well as the option to exchange old gold in their possession and receive a credit, 25% higher than the price of gold on the market, to buy a new piece of jewelry from H. Stern. Since the beginning of the year, gold prices have risen by 28%, making the Gold Rush events even more worthwhile.The event will happen 30.8-4.9 at Ramat Aviv Mall, Gold Mall Rishon Lezion and 6.9-11.9 Grand Canyon Haifa, Azrieli Mall Tel Aviv and Mamilla Boulevard Jerusalem.
