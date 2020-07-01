The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Haim Bibas: Lessons of first wave of Corona will help in future outbreaks

The chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel said the organization utilized its national emergency command center to communicate with its network of mayors, and leaders.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JULY 1, 2020 19:10
Haim Bibas, Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Haim Bibas, Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, speaking at the Jerusalem Post’s virtual conference, ‘COVID-19 and the Jews: Challenges and Opportunities,’ reviewed the organization’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Israel, and said that its experience dealing with coronavirus has given the organization the necessary experience in dealing with future outbreaks.
HAIM BIBAS
Bibas pointed out that while Israel’s national government decided on the overall coronavirus policy, the Federation of Local Authorities provided the infrastructure and backbone in the actual implementation, offering services to 9 million citizens through 257 municipalities.
During the corona pandemic, the organization has utilized its national emergency command center to communicate with its network of mayors, and leaders. 
The Federation of Local Authorities, said Bibas,  implemented remote education during the crisis, keeping schools running online; provided logistic support, including distribution of food, medicine, medical equipment, and basic needs; assisted in health care, by using the national index to measure the citisenz compliancec in cities. During the crises, the local government was directing resources where needed; preparing to set mobile field hospitals; disseminating information to the public and media about practical meaning of government decisions; and providing accurate information to the Israeli Arab community.
Bibas also said that the Federation has allocated NIS 150 million from the National Lottery towards coronavirus recovery, which will be used to assist in the purchase of food, equipment, medicine, supporting summer schools, and hospitals. “We are wiser now,” he said, “but we have to learn the lessons moving forward.”


