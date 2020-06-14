Haim Saban helped UAE ambassador slam annexation plans in Israeli media

UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba was advised by Israeli-American billionaire Haim Saban regarding the diplomat's op-ed against Israeli annexation of the West Bank, and played a key role in getting it published in Israeli press, Channel 13's Barak Ravid reported in Axios, citing Israeli sources.Saban made his fortune in the entertainment industry and is most famous for importing and localizing foreign entertainment into the United States, most famously bringing in the Super Sentai series from Japan and turning it into the iconic and profitable children's franchise, Power Rangers. However, he has also been very active in politics in both Israel and the United States, having been a longtime supporter politically and financially to Bill and Hillary Clinton. He also maintains communication channels with President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Jared Kusher, and has a long-time association and friendship with Al Otaiba, according to the Axios report.According to the report, Al Otaiba reached out to Saban to figure out how to best reach the Israeli public opinion with his message against annexation plans. In response, Saban told the diplomat two things: The message must be in Hebrew, and it must be through a mainstream outlet. It was Saban's communications adviser, Moshe Debi, who suggested that the op-ed be published in Yediot Ahronot, according to the Axios report, which added that very few people in the Israeli daily apart from its editor-in-chief knew of the plan. However, the ambassador had given the Trump administration notice, with most of the arguments in the op-ed having already been discussed with the White House.Al Otaiba's op-ed is not the end of the UAE's push against annexation. On Tuesday, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Anwar Gargash will speak at the American Jewish Committee (AJC) virtual conference and continue calls for Israel to not move ahead with their planned annexation of West Bank lands.