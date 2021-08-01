Hapoalim, Access Israel launch employment forum

The program includes an online seminar, soft skills workshops and an employment meeting to give people with disabilities more focused and better tools in various professional fields to help them integrate into the world of employment.

The bank and the association are calling on people with disabilities aged 18 and over who want to receive tools for a more accurate integration in the world of employment, to reserve their place in the program, as the number of places is limited.

The online conference “First Steps to Integration in Employment for People with Disabilities” will be held on Zoom on Monday, August 9 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Participation in the conference is free. To register: https://bit.ly/3ivxDb8

