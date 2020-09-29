Hapoalim launches escape room game to promote financial good conduct

The Center for Financial Growth from Bank Hapoalim is launching an escape room game for the public to crack the code for good financial conduct. The game will be offered free of charge.The novel coronavirus crisis has greatly affected families in Israel as the need to find activities for children has become more significant than ever. In anticipation of the current lockdown, the Center for Financial Growth from Bank Hapoalim is launching a new puzzle game through which it is possible to learn better financial behavior. The Escape Room for Financial Education is a game suitable for the whole family through which one can help the game’s Tzemach family find their lost money by solving puzzles, finding details hidden within letters and documents that reveal secret clues to crack the safe’s code.The game is suitable for families, for groups of children, as an indoor activity at home or outdoors in the yard. It is available at three challenge levels: Easy – for children 6-9; Intermediate – for children 9-12; Difficult – for children 12 and above and for adults.What does it take to get started? Go to the website of the Center for Financial Growth>Dealing with children>Games;• Print the files according to the level you have selected: the instruction file for the guide or parent and the game pages• Read the instructions, cut out and prepare the game pages according to the instructions and start playing!
