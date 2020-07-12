Hapoalim launches vocational training program

Bank Hapoalim, in cooperation with the Chasdei Lev Association, is launching the Poalim for Employment vocational training program.The program will provide, free of charge, vocational training to give the unemployed an opportunity to return to work. Poalim for Employment will offer help through a structured process that begins with a website where the unemployed can go through training, including learning the new world of employment and future professions, job searching, resume writing and job interviewing.The project is part of a series of ventures to encourage employment in designated sectors and in the periphery.The program’s website is: https://poalim-letasuka.org.il/