Happy Birthday to Israel! A celebration in pictures

Israeli soldiers dance during the 73rd anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on April 14, 2021 (photo credit: Yonatan Sindel/ Flash90).

Israelis watch fireworks during a show to mark Israel's 73rd Independence Day on Rabin square in Tel Aviv on April 14, 2021 (photo credit: Miriam Alster/ Flash90).

Israelis watch fireworks during a show to mark Israel's 73rd Independence Day, on Rabin square in Tel Aviv on April 14, 2021 (photo credit: Miriam Alster/ Flash90).

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Israeli air force aerobatic team fly during a military training for the upcoming Israel's 73rd Independence day in Jerusalem, on April 12, 2021 (photo credit: Yonatan Sindel/ Flash90).

Israeli soldiers seen before the start of the 73rd anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on April 14, 2021 (photo credit: Yonatan Sindel/ Flash90).

Israeli soldiers march during the 73rd anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on April 14, 2021 (photo credit: Yonatan Sindel/ Flash90).

Shira Isakov and Adi Guzi light a torch during the 73rd anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on April 14, 2021 (photo credit: Yonatan Sindel/ Flash 90).

Israeli singer Shlomi Shabat lights a torch during the 73rd anniversary Independence Day ceremony, held at Mount Herzl, Jerusalem on April 14, 2021 (photo credit: Yonatan Sindel/ Flash90).

Israeli children's hold Israeli flags ahed of Israel 73rd Independence day, at a kindergarten in Moshav Yashresh, April 13, 2021 (photo credit: Yossi Aloni/ Flash90)