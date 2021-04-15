Happy Birthday to Israel! A celebration in pictures

Israel celebrated its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, with Israelis, Jews, and allies from all over the globe wishing the country a happy birthday. The celebrations began on Wednesday evening with fireworks, ceremonies, and parties across Israel.
The Opening Ceremony on Mount Herzl also included a segment in which selected candidates who contributed to the welfare of the country were invited to light a torch in honor of Israel's 73rd anniversary. Young children also joined in the celebrations in kindergartens.
Fireworks in #Jerusalem for Independence Day now pic.twitter.com/PYbJp1vgQK— Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) April 14, 2021
The IDF commemorated its role in Israel's fight for independence with its air force display and soldier representatives at the Opening Ceremony on Independence Day eve.
