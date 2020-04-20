The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Haredi Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman recovers from coronavirus

"Having the coronavirus was a great opportunity for me to become personally familiar with the dedicated work of our precious medical teams," Litzman said.

By CELIA JEAN  
APRIL 20, 2020 19:03
UTJ leader Ya'aov Litzman attends the weekly cabinet meeting, January 2020. (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
UTJ leader Ya'aov Litzman attends the weekly cabinet meeting, January 2020.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
After testing negative twice for the coronavirus, Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman reportedly no longer has the coronavirus and is expected to return to his full time routine. 
After finding out about his recovery, Litzman said, "Having the coronavirus was a great opportunity for me to become personally familiar with the dedicated work of our precious medical teams. My thanks to everyone who took an interest in my case and took care of me."
He further added that he urges Israel to continue to obey the Health Ministry's guidelines, adding that relief from the lockdown is reliant on strict observance of the regulations. "In the interest of all Israeli's and their health, only in this way can we beat the coronavirus."
This comes following eye witness reports in early April that Litzman didn't follow the Health Ministry's guidelines regarding physical distancing which may have led to his and his wife's consequent contraction of the virus in early April. His situation was considered to be light, and he was isolated within his own home. 

Litzman additionally did not take part in critical Health Ministry meetings on the guidelines and restrictions, KAN reprted. According to the report, he instructed that law enforcement's harsher guidelines in ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods be delayed by a week, with the support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov later had a conversation with Litzman, in which Litzman told Bar Siman Tov that he had followed all of the Health Ministry guidelines.
 


