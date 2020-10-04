Haredi resistance is the price of decades of lawlessness – analysis

The story is famous. After the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, leaders of the ultra-Orthodox (haredi) community came to prime minister David Ben-Gurion and asked for a deferment from military service. Ben-Gurion agreed due to two primary considerations – first, he needed haredi political support. Second, he recognized that in the wake of the Holocaust, the haredi community needed special attention.What started as just 400 deferments though quickly blew out of control. In the mid-'90s, the number of exemptions reached 25,000; today, it is over 60,000. Exemption from military service is not the only challenge when it comes to the haredim. Only about 50% of haredi men are employed in contrast to 87% of non-haredi men (important to note positively, that 76% of haredi women are employed, a rise of about 5% in recent years). The rate of employment obviously is reflected in the amount of national and municipal taxes the community pays into the state or city’s coffers as well as the amount of welfare subsidies that the state needs to invest in the community. For example, 55% of ultra-Orthodox children live below the poverty line, compared with just 9% among other Jewish children.Then there is the issue of law enforcement within the community. Stories of secular Israelis being verbally and physically attacked when walking through neighborhoods like Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim are endless.On Sunday, Jerusalem Post reporter Jeremy Sharon and chief photographer Marc Israel Sellem, were assaulted when trying to report on events in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood. One policeman recalled recently how on almost every patrol through the neighborhood, his car is pelted with eggs and sometimes even concrete blocks.All of this is important to truly understand why there is so little adherence to coronavirus regulations within the haredi community. Why many haredim refuse to wear masks, to social distance and instead continuing to gather in large numbers in synagogues, yeshivas and at weddings.The bottom line is that they simply feel like the rules of the state do not apply to them, that they live in something extraterritorial and that they have a form of autonomy within the larger State of Israel. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });This is not isolated to haredim. The same unfortunately applies to Bedouins in the South and Arabs in east Jerusalem. In both cases, these sectors also at times feel that they are above the law. Just like the police are hesitant to enter Mea Shearim, they think twice before going into Shuafat or Hura. Illegal construction, seizure of land, failure to pay property tax all slide by due to the lack of law enforcement in these areas.When there is lawlessness over a period of decades, why would anyone assume that suddenly something would change because there is a virus? If they do not obey regular laws that apply to their daily lives why would haredim, Bedouin or east Jerusalem Arabs suddenly adhere to the coronavirus restrictions?For there to be greater cooperation among Israel’s minorities in the fight against COVID-19, these minorities need to feel like they are an active and genuine partner in the country. If they don’t feel that way, they need to be helped to feel that way. And if they can’t be helped to feel that way, they need to be forced to - through tough unforgiving policing that enforces even the smallest traffic violation.Looking back to the beginning of this pandemic, the writing was on the wall that this social breakdown would occur.It can change, but for that to happen the government needs to invest money, resources, police forces and attention to changing policy and enforcing order in the parts of this country that currently look and feel like the Wild West. Until that happens, we will all continue to pay the price.