Haredim protest coronavirus lockdown in Jerusalem

The protesters attempted to block traffic in the area and push aside checkpoints set up to enforce the lockdown. Rocks and a variety of other objects were thrown at police.

Some 10 suspects have been arrested for disturbing the public order, as of the most recent update from the police, who were still present at the scene late on Saturday night.

Video from the scene published by Channel 12 showed haredim clashing violently with police as police confronted protesters throwing eggs and other objects at them.

While crowding is considered dangerous due to the coronavirus outbreak, a large number of protesters could be seen wearing masks, following at least part of the Health Ministry's coronavirus regulations.