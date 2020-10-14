The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hassidic grand rabbi: How has haredi community such contempt for life?

Grand rabbi of the Karlin Stolin hassidic community says he cannot understand how ‘important people’ are ignoring the Jewish laws of saving life.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 20:17
Haredi Jews prepare for the upcoming fesitval of Rosh Hashanah, Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, September 15, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Haredi Jews prepare for the upcoming fesitval of Rosh Hashanah, Mea Shearim, Jerusalem, September 15, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
In a sharp and unequivocal rebuke to large sectors of the ultra-Orthodox community, the Grand Rabbi of the Karlin Stolin hassidic community in Givat Zeev, Rabbi Baruch Meir Yaakov Shochet, has lambasted the failure to comply with health regulations for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rabbi, who has been one of the only hassidic grand rabbis to instruct his community to strictly observe coronavirus health instructions since the beginning of the crisis, said that parts of the ultra-Orthodox community were ignoring the “simple” and “foundational” Jewish principle of saving lives, and said he was astonished at such “contempt” for the lives of others.
Shochet has only recently been released from hospital after falling sick to COVID-19 in recent weeks, and made his comments in a recorded conversation to his hassidim.
The recording was made in Yiddish and first reported by the Kikar Shabbat website, but the content of the recording was independently confirmed by The Jerusalem Post.
“A person is forbidden from endangering others and himself, a person is forbidden from harming another, or to cause his situation to deteriorate,” said Shochet in the recording.
“Recently, there are also important people whose eyes for some reason have become blind to simple Jewish laws of the prohibition on harming others,” the rabbi continued, seemingly in reference to senior rabbis who have given instructions to continue with communal prayer and study in violation of health regulations.
“Is it possible that there are people for whom simple Jewish laws, such as the laws of saving lives, which is the foundation of Judaism, have disappeared? We all hear and see so many incidents of people suffering distress and pain and the ill dying,” the grand rabbi told his hassidim. “It astonishes me that it is specifically in the ultra-Orthodox community there is such contempt for the lives of others, what has happened to us?”
“How have we gotten here?” Shochet said. “For God’s sake, there is no room to be lax with anything [of the health regulations], this is not a game, this is life threatening of the first order.
“I cannot understand how we have gotten to a situation where specifically among us [ultra-Orthodox] we behave with such contempt for such an important foundational principle in Jewish life, a principle which we always knew how to observe.”
Several of the most senior and authoritative ultra-Orthodox rabbis in the hassidic and non-hassidic communities have downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic, and insisted that prayer in synagogues and communal Torah study is more important than complying with health regulations.
Indeed, large components of the hassidic community have largely ignored coronavirus regulations in recent months, including the Belz and Vizhnitz communities, as well as several smaller hassidic groups.
The Karlin-Stolin grand rabbi is, however, the second senior ultra-Orthodox figure to object to failures within the community to adhere to health guidelines after senior ultra-Orthodox arbiter of Jewish law Rabbi Asher Weiss, who said on Monday that the community should be ashamed of itself for its behavior during the pandemic.


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Facebook's stand against Holocaust denial should lead the way online By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Biden should restore America’s soul, not Obama’s Mideast policy - opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Neville Teller Is Mohammed Dahlan the next Palestinian president in waiting? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by