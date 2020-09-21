Health Min. considers penalizing Netanyahu aides who violated quarantine

The Health Ministry may pursue penalties against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisers who were spotted in populated areas when they were supposed to be in quarantine, a ministry source told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

However, some violated the rules live on television, and the images of the ceremony showed that it was very crowded - though there was a distant, cordoned-off area for the Israelis on the White House South Lawn - and the Health Ministry decided to send the entire delegation to quarantine upon arrival in Israel. The 120 members of the delegation underwent COVID-19 tests on Sunday night and Monday morning, and only when all are determined to not have the virus can they leave.

However, on Saturday night, protesters outside the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem spotted and filmed Netanyahu’s social media adviser Topaz Luk observing and taking photos of the demonstrations.

In addition, the prime minister’s foreign affairs adviser Reuven Azar went to a supermarket in Mevasseret Zion on Friday morning.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that Azar underwent an inquiry and said he did not notice the message from the Health Ministry before leaving his home on Friday. The message went out more than 24 hours before Azar violated the rules.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

“Azar’s superiors called him to order so that such cases would not recur,” the PMO said.