Health Min. considers penalizing Netanyahu aides who violated quarantine

Senior aides to Netanyahu, social media adviser Topaz Luk and foreign affairs adviser Reuven Azar, broke quarantine rules over the weekend.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 13:26
Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, as Sara Netanyahu and Jared Kushner look on. September 15, 2020 (photo credit: Lahav Harkov)
Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, as Sara Netanyahu and Jared Kushner look on. September 15, 2020
(photo credit: Lahav Harkov)
The Health Ministry may pursue penalties against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisers who were spotted in populated areas when they were supposed to be in quarantine, a ministry source told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.
Everyone in the prime minister’s delegation to Washington last week, when Netanyahu signed peace agreements with the UAE and Bahrain, was supposed to remain in a “capsule” without close contact with anyone else and while wearing masks.
However, some violated the rules live on television, and the images of the ceremony showed that it was very crowded - though there was a distant, cordoned-off area for the Israelis on the White House South Lawn - and the Health Ministry decided to send the entire delegation to quarantine upon arrival in Israel. The 120 members of the delegation underwent COVID-19 tests on Sunday night and Monday morning, and only when all are determined to not have the virus can they leave.
However, on Saturday night, protesters outside the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem spotted and filmed  Netanyahu’s social media adviser Topaz Luk observing and taking photos of the demonstrations.
In addition, the prime minister’s foreign affairs adviser Reuven Azar went to a supermarket in Mevasseret Zion on Friday morning.
Azar also went for a run in Washington on Monday, in violation of the coronavirus capsules rules.
The Prime Minister’s Office said that Azar underwent an inquiry and said he did not notice the message from the Health Ministry before leaving his home on Friday. The message went out more than 24 hours before Azar violated the rules.
“Azar’s superiors called him to order so that such cases would not recur,” the PMO said.



