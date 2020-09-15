The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Health Ministry considering changing coronavirus testing

The ministry has set a quota of 37 testing rounds. In Germany a quota of only 30 rounds was set, and the United States requires 34.

By MAAYAN HARONI/MAARIV  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 14:34
‘DID THEY know I was going to get a coronavirus test? Were they judging me for walking to the center?’ (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
‘DID THEY know I was going to get a coronavirus test? Were they judging me for walking to the center?’
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
The Health Ministry is considering changing the methodological criteria for coronavirus tests in order to minimize false positive results, the ministry said Tuesday morning.

The ministry's statement followed a report in The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv that the existing criteria and the tests' over-sensitivity may be the cause of the high number of coronavirus infections reported by the ministry.

The criteria in Israel for determining via a lab test whether someone has coronavirus are higher than in many other countries, including Germany and the US.

Samples taken from the subjects are transferred to the PCR device in the laboratory to identify the genetic material of the coronavirus. The device tries to detect signs of the virus in a process that is repeated dozens of times.

The Health Ministry has set a quota of 37 rounds. In Germany a quota of only 30 rounds was set, and the United States requires 34.

"The criterion in Israel means that the number of infections is very high," Prof. Shlomo Maayan, director of the Infectious Disease Unit at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon said. 

"If the number of rounds is reduced, the number of patients may be smaller, and then the pressure to close the country will also be smaller."

According to the recent ministry statement, values of the tests are determined in accordance with their type.

The ministry also said it is "going forward with a test to "examine the CT results and [determine] the presence of the infectious coronavirus viral load simultaneously." 

The test "is expected to take some time, and the ministry will make a decision based on the results and will consider changing the testing criteria," it said.

"Similar tests are conducted in various countries around the world. As of now, there we have not had results showing a correlation between the CT values and the viral load and [a patient's] ability to infect, which calls for cautious conduct," the statement said.

"It is not unusual for officials to make a decision having no other choice due to insufficient or inaccurate information," Health Ministry Deputy director-general Itamar Grotto said Monday in a Knesset Coronavirus Committee hearing.

"It is what it is, and this is what we have to base our actions on. The military and [the IDF's elite military intelligence] Unit 8200 are working day and night in order to polish the data."

The "cause of death is determined by the physician signing the death certificate. [They] determine the central, leading cause of death," Grotto said.
 
Approximately "700-1,000 people die annually from flu complications, but the flu – as the leading, direct cause [of death] – is listed in only 100 [patients]. We cannot address unverified or anonymous results, nor those registered in an unclear way."
Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Health Ministry Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Following new gov' decisions, it's up to us now to beat the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Marc Schneier Important dates to know on Israel-Bahrain relations By MARC SCHNEIER
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs The EU’s discrimination of Israel continues over housing demolitions By HILLEL FRISCH
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by