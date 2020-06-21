The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Health Ministry D-G: Israel does not need to lockdown

As the director-general spoke, the number of daily coronavirus patients was reported: an increase of 101 from the night before.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 21, 2020 19:50
Israel's newly appointed Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy in his first address to the media on Sunday
Israel's newly appointed Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy in his first address to the media on Sunday
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Israel should not need to lockdown again in the near future, despite the rise in coronavirus patients in the last few weeks, Israel's newly appointed Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy said in his first address to the media on Sunday. 
As the director-general spoke, the number of daily coronavirus patients was reported: an increase of 101 from the night before. There are currently 4,743 active cases, among them 40 who are in serious condition.
Levy said that the Health Ministry, together with the National Security Council and the prime minister will be focused on five steps to help stop the spread of the virus. The first, he said, is that the ministry must improve its, “hasbara, hasbara, hasbara.”
He said the government must do a better job of explaining the Health Ministry regulations in all languages and to all communities. 
Second, he repeated the prime minister’s mantra that the public should wear masks, keep distance and maintain proper hygiene.
He recommended that Police step up enforcement, and that coronavirus testing continually be increased “but through a professional, strategic policy."
He said that on average the government is currently testing between 10,000 and 15,000 people per day.
In addition to testing, he noted that the Health Ministry would need to quickly step up its ability to contact trace by carrying out effective and efficient epidemiological investigations.
He said that it takes around three-and-a-half days from the time people receive a referral to be tested until they receive results - “This is good, but we are trying to shorten it even more.”
Levy did say that serological or antibody testing has kicked off and that the Health Ministry is working toward testing around 75,000 members of the public through the health funds. 
At the same time, he said that there is no protocol for testing teachers and camp counselors over the summer and that this would fall into the hands of the Education Ministry, which until now has failed to strategically mitigate coronavirus in schools. 
He recommended that schools and camps follow Health Ministry guidelines, though admittedly the schools have already said these are near impossible to handle with younger children.
He added that there is concern that in the winter Israel will be struck with flu and coronavirus together and he called on the public to be vaccinated for the flu. 
Levy said that while there are calls by Netanyahu and others to resume Shin Bet surveillance tracking, he believes that epidemiological investigations can be completed through other means without harming the public’s privacy.
"I do not think we need closure," he said, "but it is in our hands."
He argued that despite the increase in infections, Israel has "not lost it's way" in the fight against coronavirus.


