Health Ministry: Israeli Olympic athletes can return to training

The return to normalcy of Olympic-caliber athletes will be applied to all participating organizations and types of athletes, including the Olympics, Paralympics and 'Ayelet' Association of Motor Sports, consisting of about 350 Israeli athletes total.

The report also noted that discussions are ongoing regarding the return of professional sports activities.

"I am delighted and welcome the decision that should have been made earlier. These are prominent and leading Israeli athletes, and I have no doubt that they will continue to bring great achievements and pride to the State of Israel," said Eric Kaplan, President of the Eilat Association.

Kaplan added that "we await the return and opening of other competitive sports leagues as soon as possible. I thank everyone who contributed and helped restore the achievement sport to activity. "