Health Ministry regulations have you confused? The ‘Post’ can help

Here are answers to five of the most frequently asked questions.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 30, 2020 21:37
A paramedic adjusts his protective suit as he prepares outside a special polling station set up by Israel's election committee so Israelis under home-quarantine, such as those who have recently travelled back to Israel from coronavirus hot spots can vote in Israel's national election, in Ashkelon, I
A paramedic adjusts his protective suit as he prepares outside a special polling station set up by Israel's election committee so Israelis under home-quarantine, such as those who have recently travelled back to Israel from coronavirus hot spots can vote in Israel's national election, in Ashkelon, I
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
he restriction of going no more than 500 meters from home when participating in sporting activities was lifted on Thursday and more people returned to work after the Independence Day holiday, as businesses opened and restaurants started offering take-away service.
While few other restrictions were lifted, The Jerusalem Post has learned that there are still many questions surrounding the Health Ministry’s regulations. Here are answers to five of the most frequently asked questions, according to the ministry’s website.
How far can I travel from home and for what purposes?
You can leave your home and travel any distance to:

1 – Work, interview for work or purchase something for work
2 – Obtain medical care or donate blood
3 – Receive social-welfare support
4 – Deal with legal matters, protest or visit the Knesset (though the Knesset is now closed to the public)
5 – Bring a minor to an ex-spouse or child-care provider (one babysitter can watch children from up to three unrelated families)
6 – Immerse in the mikveh (Jewish ritual bath – men and women, by appointment, up to three men in any mikveh complex at a time)
7 – Drivers education courses and tests
8 – Participate in sporting activities (with up to one consistent training partner or with family members; no mask is required during sports)
Any other excursion from home should be taken alone or with family members and not extend farther than 100 meters. You may not have social visits with other family members or friends, even if you maintain social-distancing best practices.
Parks, beaches and playgrounds are still closed and should not be utilized.
Can I go to work?
You can go to work if your company is set up to support a safe working environment, known as “Purple Ribbon” status. In the office, there should be no more than 10 people in any one area and no more than eight people should participate in a live meeting. Employers are asked to take their staff members’ temperatures on arrival and to send them home if they show any coronavirus symptoms.
While at work, employees are requested to maintain good hygienic practices, such as washing hands regularly, and staying two meters from fellow workers.
People over the age of 67 and with underlying medical conditions are still discouraged from working in the office, though the Health Ministry has said it has revoked its opposition to healthy older people going to work.

When do I have to wear a mask?
All citizens over the age of seven must wear a mask anytime they go out in public, except when doing sports. The mask should cover their nose and mouth.
When do I not have to wear a mask?
1 – In a car
2 – In a room by oneself or with one other person who is at least two meters away
3 – At home, with family members
4 – People who suffer from mental or physical challenges that would make wearing a mask difficult


