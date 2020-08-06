Health Ministry removes coronavirus video after Chinese Embassy complaint

The Health Ministry took down a video promoting safety measures for the coronavirus pandemic following a complaint from the Chinese Embassy, the ministry confirmed on Thursday.The humorous video, posted in honor of Tu B’Av, features a cupid-like character named COVID, like COVID-19, spreading coronavirus instead of spreading love. It opens with the character saying: “Hi, my name is COVID, 19, from the center of the country, originally from Wuhan in China. Made in China, but works well!"The Chinese Embassy in Israel filed a complaint with the Foreign Ministry.A source in the Health Ministry said the Chinese Embassy objected to the first line, implying that products from China do not usually work well.A Health Ministry spokesman said it removed the video from its website and Facebook page following a request from the Foreign Ministry.However, the video has already been shared widely on social media and can still be found online.The Chinese Embassy’s complaint comes as Beijing has shown sensitivity to being blamed for the spread of COVID-19, amid evidence that the country’s leadership tried to hide information about the virus as it began to spread.Earlier this year, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman claimed the US Army brought COVID-19 to China, but later backpedaled.