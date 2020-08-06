The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Health Ministry removes coronavirus video after Chinese Embassy complaint

It opens with the character saying: “Hi, my name is COVID, 19, from the center of the country, originally from Wuhan in China. Made in China, but works well!"

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 6, 2020 13:53
Screenshot of the video published by the Health Ministry. (photo credit: screenshot)
Screenshot of the video published by the Health Ministry.
(photo credit: screenshot)
The Health Ministry took down a video promoting safety measures for the coronavirus pandemic following a complaint from the Chinese Embassy, the ministry confirmed on Thursday.
The humorous video, posted in honor of Tu B’Av, features a cupid-like character named COVID, like COVID-19, spreading coronavirus instead of spreading love.
It opens with the character saying: “Hi, my name is COVID, 19, from the center of the country, originally from Wuhan in China. Made in China, but works well!"
The Chinese Embassy in Israel filed a complaint with the Foreign Ministry.
A source in the Health Ministry said the Chinese Embassy objected to the first line, implying that products from China do not usually work well.
A Health Ministry spokesman said it removed the video from its website and Facebook page following a request from the Foreign Ministry.
However, the video has already been shared widely on social media and can still be found online.
The Chinese Embassy’s complaint comes as Beijing has shown sensitivity to being blamed for the spread of COVID-19, amid evidence that the country’s leadership tried to hide information about the virus as it began to spread.
Earlier this year, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman claimed the US Army brought COVID-19 to China, but later backpedaled.


Tags China Health Ministry Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The real tragedy for Lebanon is Hezbollah's continuing stranglehold By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Annexation is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. COVID-19 mustn't derail it By ISI LEIBLER
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
4 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
5 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by