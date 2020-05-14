The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Health Ministry retracts ease of coronavirus regulations on trains

By CELIA JEAN  
MAY 14, 2020 00:07
Direct Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Savidor train services to begin May 24 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Direct Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Savidor train services to begin May 24
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov released a statement on behalf of the Health Ministry late Wednesday night apologizing for a "misunderstanding" in the latest coronavirus regulation let-up regarding trains. 
Earlier Wednesday night it was announced that  there would be no limit on the number of passengers allowed on a train, once they began operating next Sunday, according to Israeli media. 
Health Ministry deputy director-general Prof. Itamar Grotto gave permission to Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich to start running trains, according to Ynet. 
Additionally it was also announced that inter-city buses will be limited to 20 passengers, inner city buses could accommodate up to 30 passengers and cabs will be required to only drive one person with the windows open.  
While the limitations regarding buses and cabs stays the same, Bar Siman Tov came before Smotrich and the public to apologize for the misunderstanding regarding the return of trains on Sunday. 
"We are aware of the need for public transportation, but unfortunately we are not at a stage where we can approve such large crowds congregating," Bar Siman Tov said. 
"We hope that the positive trend of coronavirus cases declining will continue and allow for the train to run," he added.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report. 



