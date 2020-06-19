The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Health Ministry reveals major lack of epidemiological investigators

Currently, there are only 27 nurses from the Health Ministry conducting the investigations, stationed in seven offices positioned throughout the country.

By CELIA JEAN  
JUNE 19, 2020 08:54
A paramedic adjusts his protective suit as he prepares outside a special polling station set up by Israel's election committee so Israelis under home-quarantine, such as those who have recently travelled back to Israel from coronavirus hot spots can vote in Israel's national election, in Ashkelon, I (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A paramedic adjusts his protective suit as he prepares outside a special polling station set up by Israel's election committee so Israelis under home-quarantine, such as those who have recently travelled back to Israel from coronavirus hot spots can vote in Israel's national election, in Ashkelon, I
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The Health Ministry is lacking about 170 health experts to conduct epidemiological investigations into coronavirus cases according to a document revealed  by the Health Ministry, reports Israel Hayom. 

"As the total number of patients rises each day, so does the challenge in running investigations, and it remains unclear whether tools have been established with regard to intelligence-and-information systems and man power being used to solve the problem," said Professor Ron Blitzer, Director of Clalit Health Services Research Department.
 
Epidemiological investigations are the forefront of keeping the total number of cases in the country low. In government-proposed exit strategies the need for epidemiological investigation, testing, and getting people into quarantine has been highlighted time and time again, yet the number of people conducting those investigations is not enough. 
At the current capacity of nurses running the investigations, a total of 1,231 investigations can be done a week, an average of 175 investigations a day, according to the document. But the people running those investigations are working overtime, including nights, holidays and weekends. 
The average time it takes to finish an investigation is one and a quarter days, according to Head of Public Health Services, Prof. Sigal Sadetsky who spoke about the man power challenge during a Knesset discussion earlier this week.
"In terms of manpower, our nurses are worn out. We're five months into this war, this is where I demand help from the Finance Ministry," he said. In response the Knesset revealed that nurses from private companies were hired, but that it's not a final solution. 
Currently, there are only 27 nurses from the Health Ministry conducting the investigations, stationed in seven offices positioned throughout the country. In the Jerusalem regional office about 90 positions need to be filled. Meanwhile, in the Tel Aviv regional office, which happens to be in charge of the city of Bnei Brak, where one of the country's most condensed break out took place, there's a need for 83 positions to be filled. 
"Spots in the Health Ministry have not been updated in years. For a long time there's been a shortage of public health nurses and medical professionals. It's never too late to add manpower, and to fill the gaps," said an official involved in running the investigations. 
"More efficiency in the investigation system will reduce the number of cases that we have, which will ultimately have an effect on the economy and routine of life," he added.

One of the nurses running the investigations, Sarit Cooperman wrote in a testimony that she published: "We work long nights, including on Shabbat, We are giving up on our personal lives in order to let the public live safely. If there's a second wave, the system will crash."


