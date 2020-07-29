Health Ministry: Skies could partially open as early as August 16

The Health Ministry recommended Wednesday that anyone who wants to visit Israel from a “green state” should be able to do so without going into isolation and without taking a coronavirus test.Speaking at a meeting of the State Audit Committee overseen by MK Ofer Shelah, Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto said, “We are preparing to approve an outline for opening the skies.” He said it “would not happen tomorrow morning. But, as far as we are concerned, we will make every effort.” The expected date for the start of some of these flights is August 16, Israeli media reported. Tourism Minister Assaf Zamir said that “the sky should open as soon as possible, even if it is partially and under restrictions or the obligation to isolate.” He said he expected travel challenges will plague Israel and the world for years to come. The likely list of green states includes the following: Austria, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland. Israel, of course, is still considered a red state. As such, Israelis cannot travel to European countries. In some other countries, Israelis can enter but require either a negative coronavirus test or to isolate. Tourists from countries not on the list will still need to isolate.“I am glad the Ministry of Health agreed to my request to open the aviation industry,” Transportation Minister Miri Regev said after the meeting. Earlier in the week, Regev said she was working on an outline that would allow for the return of flights at the request of the prime minister. Those at the meeting also reacted to the news with accolades.“Aviation is one of the industries that was hit fast and deep,” said Shelah. “Assuming there is no vaccine in the next six months, we should not get ourselves into a situation in which Israel does not open and the day after finds itself without Israeli aviation.”