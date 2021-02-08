The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hebrew U researchers call for long-term solution for education amid COVID

"Children unfortunately have no lobby, no voice in the media and no right to vote, hence they cannot influence their fate. It is our professional duty to cry out for them."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 8, 2021 15:34
Back to school amid a pandemic (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
Back to school amid a pandemic
(photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Hebrew University and Hadassah called on the government to formulate a long-term plan allowing students to return to physical classrooms amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak in order to allow parents to work and to stop the harm to children caused by the closure of educational frameworks.
The researchers made the statements in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Education Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Israel Katz.
The researchers stressed that the coronavirus outbreak is expected to be a part of life for a long time, and a sustainable, long-term solution is therefore required for the education system.
"We have warned of the possible negative impact of the closure of educational frameworks on children's health, and unfortunately our concerns were confirmed. Today it can be stated with certainty that the prolonged absence from educational frameworks has devastating effects," wrote the researchers in the letter.
"Empirical data show that mental distress, eating and sleeping disorders, alcohol use and social isolation are not just theoretical implications of a policy that ignores children's needs, but its actual consequences," the letter said. "We also know that the acquisition of education is one of the most important social factors that determine the health of the population. Thus, preventing proper education for millions of children and impairing their development are likely to have severe long-term economic and health consequences."
The researchers added that while they're aware of the severity of the outbreak and the fact that more children were infected in the third wave, most children don't develop severe cases. "It is neither right nor moral to impose on them the responsibility for transmitting the disease in the community," wrote the researchers. "Throughout the epidemic there has been a tendency to treat the child population as a threatening group and to refuse to recognize that they are a vulnerable and harmed group."
 
THE TEAM stressed that decision makers had enough time during the last lockdown to create measures to reduce the risks of children infecting staff and family, and to create an appropriate plan for children's educational, social and emotional needs.
"Although children are most often lightly affected by the coronavirus itself, they have become the most severe victims of coping with the virus," wrote the researchers. "This disproportion must be stopped immediately. This harms the public health for which you are responsible."
"We, who have been following government policy for the past year, can no longer stand in the face of the distorted priorities, according to which approval for a takeaway precedes the opening of education frameworks," added the team. "Children, unfortunately, have no lobby, no voice in the media and no right to vote, hence they cannot influence their fate. It is our professional duty to cry out for them."
Additionally on Monday, the Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital warned that there has been a significant increase in cases of trauma to children.
From March to December 2020, there was a 20% increase in child injuries compared to the same period in 2019.
"There is no doubt that the group of children will pay the dearest price among the general population as a result of the non-opening of educational institutions," according to Dr. Hagar Gur Superman, Director of the Children's Hospital of Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital.
"Beyond the psychological price, being in a home without a framework significantly increases the children's injuries (trauma cases) and among them: fractures, cuts, ingestion of foreign objects and more. Already today we are seeing an alarming 20% increase in these injuries. Decision-makers, when making decisions concerning this age group, must also take these data into account before formulating their decisions."
Parents and children once again went to sleep late Sunday night unsure of what the rest of their week would hold, as the government debated late into the night about a new strategy for allowing some children to return to school on Tuesday.
Ultimately, the meeting ended near midnight with a promise to reconvene again on Monday.  However, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial beginning in the morning and a visit to the country later in the day by the Greek prime minister, the meeting will need to begin late again. 

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags school Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

End of third lockdown in Israel: Where do we go from here?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Reality check: It's all down to Lapid - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Nadav Tamir

Codifying IHRA’s definition of antisemitism as law is harmful - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
4

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by