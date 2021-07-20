The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID: I was one of the first people to get the booster shot

By Monday morning, the Health Ministry had expanded the criteria to include a long list of conditions, but I was still asked by the nurse, “Are you sure you want it?"

By BRIAN BLUM  
JULY 20, 2021 16:38
A worker at the south Tel Aviv vaccination center administers the coronavirus vaccine to a foreign national. (photo credit: GUY YECHIELY)
A worker at the south Tel Aviv vaccination center administers the coronavirus vaccine to a foreign national.
(photo credit: GUY YECHIELY)
The Pfizer vaccine, which Israel has used almost exclusively to combat COVID-19, works remarkably well at preventing hospitalization and serious illness – even against the Delta variant.
Unless you’re immunocompromised like me.
People with blood cancers including follicular lymphoma (which is what I have) are discovering to their shock and disbelief that, even after two doses, they are showing little to no antibody response in their blood.
Which means that, in an encounter with the coronavirus, folks like me have no more protection than we did before the vaccines.
The solution seems to be a third (booster) shot, which in some cases can lead to a five and even tenfold increase in antibodies, putting the immunocompromised on at least a somewhat level playing field with the general vaccinated public.
So, it was to my great relief when my health fund, Maccabi, called me on Monday to say I should come to their main office that afternoon to get my booster.
But when I arrived at my appointed time, the nurse looked at my file and then at me confused.
“Did you have an organ transplant?” she asked.
“No, I’ve got cancer. Lymphoma.”
“We’re only authorizing third shots for organ transplants,” she told me.
That was in fact the case on Sunday, but by Monday morning, the Health Ministry had expanded the criteria to include a long list of conditions, including multiple myeloma, leukemia, bone marrow transplants, patients treated with CAR-T therapy, and certain rheumatological and autoimmune diseases.
“You called ME,” I reminded the nurse. “This morning.”
The nurse picked up the phone to her supervisor and then again to her supervisor’s supervisor, until she finally got the approval. In truth, eavesdropping on the conversation, I think it was less about who was eligible and more about how she would enter the third dose into the computer system. Bureaucracy almost stymied me.
“Are you sure you want it today?” the nurse quizzed me. “If you wait until next week, it will probably be authorized for everyone your age.”
I rolled my eyes. Of course I wanted it now. Since the highly contagious Delta variant became dominant in Israel, cases have shot up. If I was going to catch COVID, now would be a likely time.
As my hematologist warned, although for other vaccinated individuals, catching a case of COVID-19 might feel like a bad cold, for me it could still be deadly. And, although I’m not currently in treatment, I did a year and a half of chemo and immunotherapy, which nearly destroyed my white blood count.
That’s how I became one of the few people in Israel – and maybe the world – to receive a booster shot so soon. Pfizer has applied for FDA approval to begin offering third shots in the US, but Israel didn’t want to wait and is giving the boosters now.
If the Ministry of Health determines that everyone in the country should get a booster, an apparently secret agreement hammered out between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stipulates that Pfizer will move up delivery of vaccine shipments to as early as August.
That’s a similar strategy to the one Benjamin Netanyahu used with Pfizer in late 2020, where he proposed essentially swapping doses for data about how the vaccine is working in the real world.
Pfizer now needs to prove that a booster shot can protect the most vulnerable among us – and maybe stop the spread of the Delta variant.
Anti-vaxxers will undoubtedly have a field day with Israel’s aggressive approach to a third dose. “They’re experimenting on us again,” they will cry. “And this time it hasn’t even been approved in the US!”
I don’t care. I am so grateful to have that magic mRNA in my arm and happy to be a guinea pig if it keeps me alive. And I’m as overjoyed as I was after getting the first two doses that Israel is leading the world when it comes to confronting the coronavirus.
May we all know only good health.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab parties' involvement in Negev is welcome change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by