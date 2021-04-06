Herzliya man arrested for stealing thousands of shekels from synagogue

A resident of Herzliya was arrested Monday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of shekels from a synagogue in the city, according to the Israel Police spokesperson, with charges being filed on the same day.

Police in the North Tel Aviv suburb of Glilot opened an investigation into the crime earlier this week, after receiving a report on a man breaking and entering a synagogue in Herzilya, which he then later robbed. The man allegedly used a screwdriver to break open a money deposit box, which contained thousands of shekels.

The man, a resident of Herzliya in his 40s, was later identified as a suspect and arrested by police. Police were also able to locate the stolen money and return it to the synagogue.

The suspect currently remains in police custody, where he will stay until the end of his legal proceedings.

