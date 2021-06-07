The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog, Rivlin meet to begin presidential transition

President Reuven Rivlin who was quick to congratulate President-elect Isaac Herzog last week, was delighted to welcome him on Monday on a tour of his soon-to-be new abode.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JUNE 7, 2021 18:38
PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE Isaac Herzog, a man with much political experience. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE Isaac Herzog, a man with much political experience.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
In stark contrast to the political reluctance, cajoling, demonstrations and incitement surrounding the expected change of government between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yamina head Naftali Bennett, the transition at statesman level is going very smoothly.
President Reuven Rivlin, who was quick to congratulate President-elect Isaac Herzog as soon as the results of the presidential election were known last week, was delighted to welcome him on Monday on a tour of his soon-to-be, old-new abode.
Herzog spent a lot of time in his younger years at the President’s Residence during the 10-year period in which his father, Chaim Herzog, served as president.
After his father died, president Ezer Weizman made the President’s Residence available to the Herzog family for the shiva mourning period and to receive the hundreds of condolence messages and visitors, which would have been too difficult for Aura Herzog and her children in their private homes.
Herzog, in his various capacities, has also been back to the President’s Residence many times to be greeted by a series of his father’s successors.
Now, he is one himself.
“Feel at home,” Rivlin quipped as he welcomed Herzog in a warm embrace, adding that there are not many people who can say that the President’s Residence is their home.
After posing, suitably masked, for photos in the small reception room in which Rivlin usually has tête-à-tête conversations, the two men went out to the arbor, where they could remove their masks.
Sans masks in the outdoors, they enjoyed a fruitful discussion on issues that occupy the attention of the president, including healing rifts in Israel, escalating antisemitism in the world and defending Israel against allegations of war crimes and apartheid.
In 1975, Chaim Herzog, as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, famously tore up the UN resolution equating Zionism with racism. In 1936, his own father, Rabbi Isaac Halevi Herzog, as Ashkenazi chief rabbi of the British Mandate of Palestine, tore up the British Mandate White Paper that restricted Jewish emigration.
President-elect Herzog, in the face of mounting allegations against Israel, may find himself in the position of emulating both his father and his grandfather.
As chairman of the Jewish Agency, Herzog was acutely aware of all the issues that he discussed with Rivlin and had already acted on most of them, so slipping into the role of president should be like a hand slipping into a glove.
There are some things, however, that will be new to him. Rivlin had told him in his congratulatory message that being president would be like nothing he had ever done before.
The two also discussed the transition period, which will be overseen by Eyal Shviki, who is currently chief of staff at the Jewish Agency and who has worked with Herzog for a long time.
Shviki, like his boss, will be ensconced at the President’s Residence and over the next few weeks will work in close coordination with President’s Residence Director-General Harel Tubi.
The changing of the guard will take place on July 9.


Tags isaac herzog israeli presidential election Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Hamas has no intention of using aid to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by