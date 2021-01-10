cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The High Court of Justice decided on Sunday not to hold a new hearing with an expanded panel of justices for the contentious case of bringing hametz, leavened products, into hospitals over Passover.In April last year, the High Court ruled that hospitals cannot ban patients and visitors from bringing in food products that are not kosher for Passover during the Passover holiday.Jewish law strictly prohibits the consumption of leavened products, hametz, for the seven days (eight outside of Israel) of the Passover, a law which many Jews, including those not strictly observant, adhere to over the holiday.In a majority ruling, Judges Uzi Vogelman and Ofer Grosskopf wrote that the ban harms the fundamental rights for the autonomy of the individual and freedom of religion, and that it harms the dignity of patients and their right to self-determination and the exercise of their own choices and preferences.The Chief Rabbinate, which instituted the ban, requested a new hearing with an expanded panel of justices, but the court denied this request on Sunday.The decision elicited a series of furious denunciations by ultra-Orthodox and religious-Zionist politicians.The Chief Rabbinate said in response to the decision that it “had not sufficiently taken into account the majority of the citizens of the State of Israel who refrain from consuming and coming into contact with hametz on Passover.”It said that the ruling “damages the Jewish character of the State of Israel,” and that it would mean that those who observe such laws would refrain from going to hospital on Passover if they needed to because of the possibility of coming into contact with hametz, and thereby endanger their own health.The religious-Zionist Ne’emanei Torah Va’Avodah organization said that the Chief Rabbinate’s position was overly stringent, and accused the body of having rejected compromise proposals on the issue, and said solutions within Jewish law exist which have been used for years to address the problem.“Those who chose to side with the stringent position should address the other Jewish law position and not rule it out through flimsy arguments of religious persecution,” said the organization.Senior United Torah Judaism MK Moshe Gafni said his party would demand High Court override legislation in any new coalition it might join in order to reverse the decision.Shas Chairman and Interior Minister Arye Deri said he would demand the passage of legislation explicitly permitted hospitals to decide for themselves whether or not to allow hametz in.