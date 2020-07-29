The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court endorses keeping ex-IDF soldier jailed for trial on M-16 theft

It is rare that IDF soldiers are held in detention for the full duration of their trials, which can run several months or much longer, and especially rare in cases of theft.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JULY 29, 2020 18:59
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020
(photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
Supreme Court Justice Daphne Barak-Erez on Wednesday approved an unusual lower court decision to keep a former IDF soldier in detention until his full trial concludes on charges for stealing weapons.
It is rare that IDF soldiers are held in detention for the full duration of their trials, which can run several months or much longer, and especially rare in cases of theft.
Usually, holding soldiers in detention is limited to cases of violent crimes, where there is some kind of strong suspicion that the offender may try to flee the country.
The fact that the July 13 detention order by the Beersheba District Court was so unusual was part of what led to the appeal to the Supreme Court.
When Hebron shooter Elor Azaria was kept in detention for shooting and killing a Palestinian, even that was considered highly controversial and eventually he was allowed to roam freely on his army base, though he could not leave the base itself.
Amjad al-Kriani was still an IDF soldier in March when he illegally accessed an IDF base in the South to perform surveillance and assist co-conspirators Daoud of Rahat, and Muhammad, from the West Bank, in stealing IDF M-16s.
To facilitate the plot, Kriani described to his co-conspirators how to sneak into the base undetected, where the weapons storage was located and took pictures of the base and the weapons to further assist them.
On April 13 around 4:00 a.m., the co-conspirators tried to break into the base to steal the weapons.
They were stopped by two IDF guards they encountered, although the co-conspirators struck one of the guards before fleeing the scene.
In May, Kriani and three others were indicted for the plot to steal and sell the IDF weapons.
Despite a social services recommendation that keeping Kriani, age 19, in detention could harm his future development, the Supreme Court found that, “one cannot underestimate the danger associated with the charges attributed to him.”
“The starting point is the obvious severity of weapons-related crimes… but it does not stop there,” adding that Kriani’s actions clearly could have led to “harming innocents and even led to a conflict with two soldiers.”
Finally, the court added that Kriani appeared to be the initiator of the scheme, another fact which signaled that he was dangerous and could not be released to house arrest pending the outcome of the trial.


Tags IDF Supreme Court high court of justice Theft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by