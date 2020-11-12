The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
High Court interim order could set stage for overturning unity gov't

Panel expanded from 3 to 9 justices

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 20:05
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020 (photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
High Court of Justice prepares for hearing on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form the next government, May 3, 2020
(photo credit: COURTESY HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE)
The High Court of Justice late Thursday issued an interim conditional order which could potentially lead to overturning fundamental aspects of the unity government as unconstitutional.
Signaling that the justices are taking the petition seriously to negate changes made to the Basic Laws in order to form the current unity government, the order expanded the number of justices hearing the case from three to nine.
On October 27, the High Court heard arguments about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial on several corruption counts, could be forced to resign when he swaps roles with Blue and White’s Benny Gantz in November 2021 and takes up the position of Alternate Prime Minister.
The issue is one of several mentioned in petitions filed by various parties who question whether the role of Alternate Prime Minister, the authority it holds, and aspects of the coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White, are constitutional.
Already in May, the High Court allowed Netanyahu to form his coalition and said the main principles of the government deal were constitutional, but it delayed ruling on Netanyahu’s possible fate and other aspects of the rotation deal.
Petitioners, including the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel, Meretz, and the Guardians of Israeli Democracy all argued that Netanyahu must resign when he no longer has the unique protections of the office of prime minister.
They have said that creating immunity for the Alternate Prime Minister position and allowing him to stay in office under indictment until conviction and all appeals are exhausted (identical to the protections afforded to the prime minister) is unconstitutional and contradicts 25 years of High Court rulings.
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, who indicted Netanyahu, recently told the High Court that he views the Alternate Prime Minister role as constitutional.
He said that the Knesset used its sovereign authority to pass Basic Laws to change aspects of the government’s powers, including creating the Alternate Prime Minister position, and that the legislature has the authority to create a new position beyond previous High Court precedents based on past laws.
More directly, he argued that Netanyahu cannot fire Gantz and that according to past High Court precedent that only the prime minister can continue serving if he has been indicted, the situation was based on the idea that the prime minister would fire indicted ministers.
As Netanyahu cannot fire Gantz, this means that prior High Court precedent forcing resignations upon indictment could not apply to the Alternate Prime Minister position either.
Although the October hearing had direct implications for Netanyahu, most of the hearing focused on the more philosophical question of whether the High Court even had jurisdiction over the issue, since it was set down by new basic laws passed by an absolute majority of the Knesset.
From the outset, High Court President Esther Hayut pressed the petitioners hard, saying that they would need to convince her, Vice President Hanan Melcer and Justice Neal Hendel that they could intervene, despite the fact that the court has never previously struck down a basic law.
The Movement’s lawyer, Eliad Shraga, argued that the High Court has always had a meta or comprehensive responsibility to protect Israeli democracy.
Further, he said that the Dignity and Freedom of Man basic law had empowered the court to strike down a wide variety of laws in order to maintain Israeli citizens’ basic freedoms.
Shraga labeled the Likud-Blue and White changes to the basic laws “a mega-attack on Israeli democracy,” to which the court could not turn a blind eye and pretend that it was a technical side-issue.
But the justices indicated that they did not view the current rotation deal as markedly different to the past rotation unity government of the 1980s.
Despite those hints in October, Thursday's ruling shows that the justices are taking the issue seriously.
It remains to be seen whether they ultimately will declare key components of the unity deal unconstitutional, sending the country to elections, or whether expanding the panel to nine justices is merely to ensure that the broadest possible panel ruled on this crucial issue.


